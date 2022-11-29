Sun sets on a rollercoaster year

Right this very minute down on the farm I am feeling thankful.

This will be the last column of 2022, and I have to say it has been quite the roller coaster. I will be the first one to tell you I have real issues with motion sickness. I am ready to get off this ride called 2022.

Thank you to all the friends and acquaintances that have taken the time out of their busy lives to let me know that my articles have made you smile and remember what it was like when you spent time on your grandparents’ farms or even remembering yourselves as kids growing up on your farms.

I have been amazed at the people that come up to me at farm shows or county fairs and tell me that they enjoy my articles and that they have even learned a few new things about being a farmer. This is truly my favorite part of doing this, being able to share with all of you what we are doing on the farm and getting to hear your reactions to what we do every day.

I read a Facebook post the other day saying “Make sure you thank a farmer today” but you know, I think it is just as important to thank you for eating the food we raise, trusting that we are doing everything in our power to provide safe, nutritious and affordable food choices, and letting us as farmers know that you are concerned about how and where your food is grown. It is important for us to know that you are not taking your food for granted and that you are excited to learn about how your food is grown and where it comes from.

I recently got a spend a couple mornings at the Waverly Middle School sharing with eighth graders all the opportunities that are available to students considering an agricultural career. I came away very excited and optimistic for the future of agriculture. The joy of living in Nebraska is that one out of every four jobs will involve agriculture in some form or another, and with innovations and technologies advancing daily, there are going to be some amazing changes coming.

As an example, one of the things that I was able to share with the students was about a newer company that I met with and the young men who run it that are going to set the bar for technology in agriculture pretty high. The company is called Grain Weevil. They created a robot that runs around the top of a grain bin leveling out and loosening the grain to help keep people from needing to get into the grain bins. We need to embrace and encourage creative solutions for issues in agriculture, and we have those individuals in our schools right now.

On a side note, for those of you heading to Lincoln for the Nebraska Ag Expo, stop by the Midwest Messenger booth Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the morning and say hi! I get a chance to hang out and meet people for that morning.

As we wrap up 2022 and make way for 2023, I just want to say thanks to my family for sticking by me and being there, even with all the crazy ideas I come up with. And thanks to Tom and Zach who make my crazy ideas come to life.

Keep your eyes on the sky and let your dreams guide your path!!

Living the life I love.