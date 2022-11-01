Working together for a successful harvest

Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!

It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.

I am getting up in age so forgetting details is becoming more common, but I think I’m still right about this one. We had 30 days straight with no rain to stop us at all. We would have taken a rain delay.

We had a couple significant breakdowns. We had two soybean heads that lost head-to-head (pun intended) battles with sneaky stumps. One was a total loss but the other one may just make a full recovery with the expertise of our local John Deere surgeon, Eric.

We have two very good friends (as close to family as we could ask for) that choose to come help with harvest as their vacations. Dan comes up from Missouri to run auger wagons, drive combines or drive semis. He just jumps in where ever needed. John comes up from Texas and fills in as needed as well.

He brought friends with him this year that wanted to see what harvest looks like in Nebraska. One came from Nigeria (Rev. Father Bernard Azeez) and the other two from Texas (Ann) and Florida (Christina). We had a wonderful visit with all three and Father Bernard treated us to a family supper on a Sunday evening. We are so happy we can share our harvest experiences with those who don’t get to do this every year.

With Dan here, Tony with the help of Rose, Tom and Christian as they were available were able to get fence out on a lot of the fields that will be used to graze cows this fall both his and ours. It is so wonderful to work with friends that are focused on making sure what needs done gets done not worrying about who does what. We all fill in where needed and when needed. The joys of living a life where family is first, even if it isn’t your own family.

Now of course since harvest is done, we just put up our feet and wait until planting season comes! Ha ha! Next on our plate is putting up corn stalks in a bag to be used for feed and bedding. We will mix the chopped corn stalks in with corn silage, haylage and ground hay to make a nutritious feed ration for our cows this fall. Thanks to Jantzen Harvesting for coming up and getting it all chopped and ready for us.

Since we are done so early in the year, we are hoping that the weather holds – thought a little rain would be more than welcome – so we can do some field work. There are always terraces to be patched and fixed where we had some early heavy rains and ditches that need to be filled in so when we plant or spray in the field we don’t get bounced around the cab. Oh, I can’t forget, we have bull calves that need to be worked and then we will start the process of picking out our replacement heifers for next year. That is one of my favorite parts of the fall.

Just a quick reminder, Election Day is coming up. Do not forget to go vote! I do not care who you vote for just that you are taking part of a right and responsibility that we are blessed to have in this country. As we look around the world, let us continue to work together as families, communities, states and a nation!

Living the life, I love.