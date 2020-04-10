As I sorted through clips of some of my old stories recently, I uncovered a column about a visit to Pierre years ago by the Buffalo Commons guy.
Remember him? Frank Popper of Rutgers University in New Jersey? He traveled to South Dakota once to talk at a statewide agricultural conference. In my column, I said he seemed surprised at the negative reception the farmers and ranchers had to his idea of a Buffalo Commons. You’d have thought he had talked smack about their dog.
The Buffalo Commons in summary: Popper envisioned a time when huge swaths of several states in the Great Plains would become essentially uninhabitable for humans, or at least economically uninhabitable. He studied census numbers and market trends and rainfall and other weather happenings to reach his conclusion. Bluntly put, he suggested these wide-open, fly-over states out here — these places a lot of us have called home for generations — eventually would be turned from crops, corn and alfalfa into native grasses where bison would roam, as they did before our ancestors showed up to break the sod and make farms and ranches and small towns.
Now, it’s true a person could make an argument that settlers maybe had no business coming out this way in the first place. A friend of mine named Tom Kilian, a gentle man and deep thinker who died some years ago, used to talk about the audacity of the first settlers who crossed from Minnesota and Iowa into the Dakotas and Nebraska. One of the early boom periods that brought settlers out to these parts took place during a time of more than plentiful moisture. “They got here, they saw all that water and green grass, and they thought that’s the way this country always was,’’ Kilian would say, shaking his head sadly.
A few years after that big boom, the inevitable dry spell struck. Things went bust in a hurry for a lot of those optimistic settlers. Many went back East – to Iowa, at least, or Minnesota, where there were actual trees and dependable moisture most of the time. A number of the early settlers refused to give up. They had come here to make their homes, and by gum, they weren’t going to leave. I suppose that’s why a fair number of us still have a mile-wide streak of stubborn in our natures.
Kilian, by the way, used to tell a joke he said he heard out on the prairie (but I always had a hunch he made it up himself.) “You think it’s gonna rain?’’ the farmer asked his neighbor. The neighbor replied, “Don’t know why it would. It never has.’’
Had the boom-period settlers arrived in the middle of a prolonged drought, Kilian said, they might have looked at this country in a different light. But they got here for the rainy times, and the rest is history. A lot of those farmers and ranchers at that ag conference in Pierre likely were descendants of that bunch of settlers, and they’re kind of proud of their place out here.
Popper suggested that as people moved from this section of the country, the whole place could become public or private parks where, you know, the buffalo roam and the deer and antelope play.
Here’s one paragraph from my old column that gives a flavor of the reception Popper received: “Have you ever tried to work with buffalo? What do you know about cattle ranching? What makes you eggheads from back East think you can run our lives? If you’re so smart, how come New Jersey is so polluted?’’
The professor patiently tried to answer the questions. Unlike some of the questions, which were downright heated, the responses were measured, quiet and calm. But it isn’t easy to tell a bunch of people who’ve spent their lives working the land that everything they, and family members who preceded them, have worked for is somehow not worth doing any longer. That’s the same as telling them their lives have been meaningless, and you just can’t do that to a person.
Well, over the years since that conference, we’ve lost some farmers and ranchers – too many, if I’m being honest. We have a fair bunch that have survived, though, drought and hail and disease and down markets notwithstanding. I marvel sometimes at how they manage it, but they do. And I sure wouldn’t be one to tell them they ought to do otherwise. I figure they know what they’re doing.
Terry Woster is a regional agriculture columnist for Tri-State Neighbor and is based in Chamberlain, South Dakota.