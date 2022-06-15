FFA Convention renews faith in the future

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are some events I look forward to each year. I mark them down on the calendar and wait. The Kansas FFA Convention in Manhattan is one of them, and I have been waiting for two years to go back to it. I know, I am a little old to be going to the convention, but I have my ways of getting invited to it. For a while I got to go as a chaperone for my kid’s FFA chapter. That method worked good for me, but it did embarrass my children.

The last few years, I had the honor of representing Kansas Farm Bureau either judging events or handing awards out. That was a pretty sweet gig. Shortly before the pandemic, I was appointed a trustee for the Kansas FFA Foundation and that grants me access to the convention.

You might ask why I am so excited about going to the FFA Convention. If you are asking it means you have never been to it. I promise if you went once you would want to go back each year. I go back each year because it helps renew my faith in the future and I become energized by simply being around that much energy and enthusiasm.

One of my favorite things to do is to stand at the front of the auditorium and look at the crowd. The sea of blue corduroy, white shirts and black dress slacks or skirts is something to behold. The first time I filled in for our advisor, I joked that it made me appreciate my years as a 4-H agent. It is really hard to pick your kids out of that sea of FFA official dress. However, that is one of the things that sets FFA apart and makes it special.

I absolutely love watching the opening ceremony, starting with the state officers running in among the lasers and pounding music. I can’t describe it, but it gets the blood flowing and builds excitement for the rest of the session. The sessions are something to behold, too. Awards are handed out and often they come with a description of what that member has done.

I am telling you; the winners make me feel like I was a real slacker in high school. It also lets you know that we are turning out some great minds and leaders in our schools and that is something we don’t hear enough of. Making the stage at the Annual State FFA Convention is the culmination of a lot of hard work, whether that be their supervised agricultural experience or through one of the contests. It is truly something to be proud of.

I genuinely enjoy watching the chapters being honored for the great works they do in their schools and communities. Again, if you are worried about our youth, you need to watch and learn what our FFA chapters are doing, you will feel better immediately.

Probably my favorite of everything in the sessions is the address of the retiring officers. The state FFA officers are the cream of the crop and some outstanding young leaders. I always enjoy hearing about their take on leadership and involvement. Best of all is when they honor their families, advisors and school administration. It is neat to see the network of family and teachers who helped mold these impressive young people.

I didn’t even mention the speakers. I have heard some of the best motivational speakers I have ever seen. I admit it, I am a sucker when it comes to a good motivational speaker. Maybe I need more motivation than most, but I rarely turn down a chance to listen and gain more ideas on how to live life. All of these things make the sessions incredible and are part of the reason I continue to be involved in FFA even after my kids have graduated, but those are not the most important reasons.

No, what I really enjoy and marvel at each year are the FFA members themselves. I like to come to the sessions early and stay a while after they are done. I like to watch the members interact with themselves and their advisors. The energy, enthusiasm and zest for life is contagious. Members that might be rivals on the sports field are friends at convention. There is a buzz that you can’t help but be caught up in.

Yes, we read and hear a lot that makes us wonder about the next generation, but I am here to tell you that I am not worried. At least I am not worried about the 1,800 or so FFA members I spent a couple of hours with last week. What I saw were focused, talented, enthusiastic young leaders who will be making a mark on agriculture and society in general for many years to come.

I didn’t know how much I missed this the past couple of year until opening session. I wish I could bottle it up or in some way share it with each of you. I don’t know about you, but a shot of youthful energy and optimism is just what this old guy needs.

Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

