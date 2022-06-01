Finding the answers to your problems

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Folks, I come to you with a lot on my mind and my heart, and I would guess that most of you are no different. There is a lot going on in this old world and it would seem not much of it is good. I am not sure why that is. Is it because we are in a world where we are bombarded by information, and we can’t get away from news? Is it because we are all connected every minute of every day and we can’t get away from it? Or is it something much bigger and more ominous? I don’t know, and I don’t even pretend to have the answer.

My words today come from my heart, and I hope that they do not offend anyone, as that is not my intention. We are living in a world where we cannot speak from the heart and say what we are thinking without the fear of offending someone else; that is a problem. I digress, that is not what is on my heart. I am simply saying, please, don’t be offended by my thoughts.

Every day we are presented with something bad. Whether it be Russia invading Ukraine, inflation, supply chain issues, illness or violence, there always seems to be something going horribly wrong in our world. We seem to go from one crisis to the next with no let up or break. Each time we pick ourselves up, we are knocked down by the next round of bad news. Why is this? Is there more bad or evil in this world? Again, I don’t know, I suspect there is no more evil, we just know more about it and faster.

What I do know is much of our problem is self-inflicted, it is man-made. We can debate for hours about why this is and truthfully, it probably doesn’t do us much good. Our politics are rooted in producing man-made solutions for man-made problems no matter what party affiliation or how far one way or the other they are on the meter left or right. I don’t know much, but I do know that the answer to man-made problems is almost never a man-made solution.

Let me give you an over-simplified example from my life. I spent nearly two decades as an Extension agent, and I was blessed to work with the 4-H program. I loved working with kids and never had a problem with one that I couldn’t fix. The problem was when adults got involved. Often, the adult involvement meant new rules were written to solve a problem, real or perceived. Many times, those rules were targeted at an individual or a certain situation. Rarely did they solve the problem. In many cases, they caused more problems.

What I found with new rules were that they almost never hit the target. Often, they tripped up well-meaning innocent by-standers and the intended target found a new way around the rule. Over time, the fair book or some other document would become a confusing spider web of sometimes conflicting rules. Fewer and simpler rules are always better.

I believe it is that way with our society. We cannot legislate our way to a moral, ethical, and most importantly, safer world. If we were going to be completely honest, there is a set of ten rules that, if followed, would clear up all our problems, and they are not man-made. In my opinion, the farther we get away from these ten simple rules and the more man-made rules we impose, the farther society goes downhill.

Maybe I am oversimplifying it all, but I don’t think so. The problem is that we think we are in charge, that we have all the answers when we don’t, and it is not even close. Again, I am not singling anyone out, no matter where you lie on the spectrum. We are not going to get ourselves out of the mess we are in by creating rules, programs or anything else we humans can dream up.

I think the very fact that we think we can get ourselves out of bad situations is the problem. Again, I will not speak for anyone else, but I genuinely believe that the answer to the problems I face are ones I will not solve on my own. No, those problems need to be met with prayer and meditation and then the answers will come, and they will not be man-made.

I don’t mean to get too preachy; I am simply sharing what is on my heart and where my thoughts have gone to. I suspect some of you will not agree with my conclusion and that is fine. Each of us is welcome to our own thoughts. At least I would hope it is still that way.

I will approach our troubled times in my own way, seeking guidance from the one that has the answers. Admittedly, I am bad about asking and worse about listening, but I will continue to try. I do know one thing for sure, the answers to our problems are not mine.

Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

