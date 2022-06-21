Getting tickets to Baxter Black turns into lifelong commitment

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This past week, we lost an iconic character in agriculture, Baxter Black. In the hours and days following the news, tributes poured in. Baxter truly touched many lives, probably everyone who read his column, books, poems, saw him in person or listened over the radio. He had the rare ability to relate to each and every one of us on a personal level. Everyone has a Baxter Black story of how he touched their lives or a time when they spent time with him. I don’t recall ever seeing that kind of tribute for anyone else on the scale we saw the past couple of weeks.

I am the same. I owe this column directly to him. Growing up and waiting each week to read his column, performing his poems for 4-H Day and later writing because he inspired me, too. Honestly, Tatum would have been Baxter if she had been a boy, which is the kind of impact he had on me. The couple of times I met him in person, he was a gracious, kind man who patiently listened to the bumbling, ramblings of a superfan with a desire to be a writer. Like everyone else, I have my favorite Baxter story but mine is vastly different with a lifetime impact.

Twenty-seven years ago, with a couple of months added on, Baxter performed in Hoxie, Kansas, and that performance changed my life. At the time, I was the Extension Ag Agent in Wallace County, Kansas, and very much single. The sport in the courthouse was to set me up on blind dates, and I was growing weary of them. It just so happened that the County Treasurer had a daughter who was getting married and one of her bridesmaids was single. Cathy showed me a picture of a beautiful girl and, like any red-blooded guy, I was instantly in.

However, I had been on enough of these blind dates to know it was going nowhere, especially since this girl was in southcentral Kansas more than four hours away. I had also tried long distance relationships, and I wasn’t in the mood for that either. But the idea of an evening with a pretty girl was appealing, so I took the bait.

Then came the question of what was I going to do with this girl that evening. It just so happened that it was the week I had the Extension spot on the local radio station in Goodland and they were a sponsor of the Baxter Black performance in Hoxie. The program host asked a trivia question about Baxter and, being a Baxter Black groupie, I knew the answer.

I knew the answer but not the phone number of the radio station. I had to listen to wrong answers for the next 30 minutes as I drove north. Just as I pulled into the parking lot, someone else stumbled on the right answer. I gave the host enough grief that he gave me a pair of tickets just to shut me up. The answer to my dilemma was handed to me. I was going to spend an evening with a pretty girl that I would never see again watching my all-time favorite entertainer. It might be one of the best blind dates yet. I wasn’t sure if she liked Baxter Black but I did, and what did it matter since I would never see her again anyway?

I called this Jennifer to tell her what my plans were, find out where I was picking her up at and coordinate all the other logistics. We had a nice chat and I was intrigued, but I also knew that nothing could come out of this. She was too far away, and I just wasn’t in the mood for any relationships. She, however, knew who Baxter was and seemed anxious enough to see him. That was a good sign. In the meantime, she did her homework and found out that I was not tall, handsome or rich, all things that had been promised to her, and she did not back out.

That day I drove to Colby and picked Jennifer up at her friend’s house. At that point, I realized I had hit the jackpot of all blind dates. I really can’t tell you much about the performance. I know these things for sure; the trip up and back were incredible, the performance was good and Jennifer saw me at my geekiest fawning over Baxter at the meet and greet following his show. We came back to Colby and had a coke at the Village Inn, and I returned her to her friend’s house. To shorten the story, we were married six short months later. Twenty-seven years and change later, it seems to have worked out fairly well.

I saw a lot of great Baxter Black stories in the past weeks, but I know without a doubt, no one else’s story changes the course of their life any more dramatically than mine. Baxter was truly one of a kind and true national treasure and someone like those of us in agriculture will never see again. He put our thoughts down on paper, gave us a voice, served as an ambassador to the non-ag world along the way and saved at least one lonely extension agent from a life of solitude.

Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.