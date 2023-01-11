2022 was hard on the bottom line

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today is one of those weird days where I feel like I am in a holding pattern. The past year is in the rearview mirror but close enough that the memories of what happened are still very fresh. The new year has just started, and we aren’t far enough into it to get a feeling for how it is going to go.

Lambing is on the verge of starting, but nothing yet. The cows are about six weeks from starting.

One kid has gone back to college, and the other leaves this weekend.

This is that no man’s land between Christmas and the grind of mid-winter.

Looking back on last year all I can say is, what a year. I am still not sure if it was a bad year or a good year. Most likely some of both. Personally, I feel so much better than I did this time last year. Again, I say if you are looking at getting a joint replaced, do it now, don’t wait. I understand the reasons to wait but I feel so much better than I did a year ago. Was the process a lot of fun, no, but it was worth it in the end, and it gives me so much more hope and confidence to take on 2023. I will never take my health or mobility for granted again.

The weather gave us all challenges this past year, and I know many of you faced a more daunting challenge than I did. It had a big effect on my bottom line, but nothing like those of you facing multiple years of drought. I was not challenged like those of you who had to deal with horrible winter storms and their aftermath. For that I am grateful, and I do not take that lightly.

My thoughts and prayers go out to those who faced hardships this past year. My turn will come probably sooner than later. Who knows what 2023 will hold for us. The weather is something we cannot do anything about but has everything to do with success and failure.

Then there were the man-made happenings in the world. I know everything happens for a reason, and this past year is one that I plan to ask St. Peter about as soon as I walk through the gate. I would say it was all needless but then again, I do believe there is a greater plan and that is what gives me hope.

Nevertheless, the events of this past year effected our bottom lines, and for many of us 2022 left a mark. The price of everything, especially fertilizer and fuel, reached ridiculous levels and there was not much we could do about it. Sure, we adjusted what we were doing, but I defy anyone to say it didn’t hurt their bottom line. Couple that with the volatility in the markets, and the business end of agriculture was not much fun.

Who has any idea of what the next year will bring? The only thing I have learned from the last three years or so is that you should never say never. I have seen more things happen in those years that I never could have even dreamed up, and that leaves me cautious and weary about what is around the bend.

I guess a couple of things are for sure. First, we are witnessing history. And second, life is not boring. I don’t know about you, but I could use mundane and boring for a couple of years.

So, as I look back, was 2022 a good year or a bad year? We won’t know for a few more years, but right now I would say it trended more on the downside. I know there will be good and bad for every year, and a lot of it is how you chose to view it. I like to think of myself as a glass half full guy, so I am focusing on my physical improvements.

As for what next year will bring, who knows? I am going to focus on the good because pessimism will not get you anywhere – or at least that is what I am going with.

The last two weeks of 2022 were spent with both kids and all of my immediate family. We had a lot of fun together and even got some work done, so I am calling that a win. Last year might not have gone so well, but it certainly ended on a high note.

Let’s all find our seats and fly right into 2023. If I were you, I would fasten my seatbelt. I almost guarantee we will hit some turbulence. Let’s just hope that turbulence is thunderstorms bringing rain.