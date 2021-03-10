A deal with Dave, the escapee calf

My fall cows are pretty much on auto pilot right now. I feed them and check them good in the morning and make sure they are where they are supposed to be in the evening. That seemed like a pretty good deal when things were so terribly cold a couple of weeks ago. In any case, they only get checked good once a day. Every morning I would pull into the homestead where they are, and I would have a calf out. The calf was out so much that our renter named him Dave and the name stuck.
Dave is the youngest of all my fall calves. His mother tries, but she must not have much milk. The cows are behind an electric fence and I cannot lower the fence enough to keep Dave in. So each morning I would pull in and find Dave munching on the haystacks or lounging somewhere in the yard. In cold weather, Dave was even known to take shelter on the porch of the rental house.
I found out his name was Dave one day when the renter was out and we were talking. I said that I couldn’t keep the calf in no matter what and Tyler replied, “you mean Dave? Watch this.” He then yelled at Dave to get back in and go home. Dave put his head down and trotted back to the fence, ducked under it, and ran off to his mother who was waiting for him.
With this knowledge I started a morning ritual. Each day I would pull in, look at Dave happily eating on my hay and tell him to get in. He would turn and oblige me, only to return to the bale pile when I was out of sight again.
I soon came to realize that Dave spent more time outside of the fence than where he was supposed to be. He did not really hurt anything. He never went very far. The neighbors even got used to him and quit calling me to tell me I had a calf out. I guess there probably was not really a problem with him being out other than I cannot stand to have things not be where they are supposed to be. Also, I really did not want anyone else seeing Dave – he was not very impressive.
Dave and I came to a mutual agreement and each time I drove by I would put him in, and he would stay in for five minutes or so. You could see all around the homestead where he had bedded down and made himself at home. He was not always out. He would follow me in when I fed and try to eat legal hay, but soon he would give up or was bullied out by bigger calves or cows and would return to his life of eating pilfered hay.
We came to an agreement and coexisted. But much like other agreements that require a blind eye and authorities looking the other way, Dave ran afoul of upper management. Jennifer decided that it was not proper or professional for me to have a calf out constantly. Like a smart man who has been married for a long time, I agreed. We were going to have to catch the bull and remove him from the cows and at that time she decreed that we would also capture Dave and his mother and move them to more secure pens.
On the agreed to morning we lured the cows and the bull into the corrals, but Dave would have nothing to do with it. It could have been his independent nature or probably the fact his belly was full of ill-gotten hay. Dave refused to be caught.
There was one flaw in Dave’s plan. He had never met Jennifer or gone against her plan. He tried and tried not to get caught but soon learned that it was futile and ducked into the pen. He and his mother were then sorted off and hauled to another place where the pens were better and he and his mother could get some extra grain. Most importantly it was a place more out of sight where the public could not see Dave.
I thought that would be the end of Dave’s life of crime and freedom. For a week or so, it was. Then one morning I drove down the long driveway to the pens when I noticed a calf out, munching contently on the hay waiting to be fed. It was Dave, happy as a lark.
To this day I swear I do not know how he got out of the pen and he has stayed in ever since. I looked at him, told him to get back where he belonged and with that he turned and went back in. But before he did, I swear he looked at me, grinned and gave me a wink.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.