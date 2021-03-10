A deal with Dave, the escapee calf

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My fall cows are pretty much on auto pilot right now. I feed them and check them good in the morning and make sure they are where they are supposed to be in the evening. That seemed like a pretty good deal when things were so terribly cold a couple of weeks ago. In any case, they only get checked good once a day. Every morning I would pull into the homestead where they are, and I would have a calf out. The calf was out so much that our renter named him Dave and the name stuck.

Dave is the youngest of all my fall calves. His mother tries, but she must not have much milk. The cows are behind an electric fence and I cannot lower the fence enough to keep Dave in. So each morning I would pull in and find Dave munching on the haystacks or lounging somewhere in the yard. In cold weather, Dave was even known to take shelter on the porch of the rental house.

I found out his name was Dave one day when the renter was out and we were talking. I said that I couldn’t keep the calf in no matter what and Tyler replied, “you mean Dave? Watch this.” He then yelled at Dave to get back in and go home. Dave put his head down and trotted back to the fence, ducked under it, and ran off to his mother who was waiting for him.

With this knowledge I started a morning ritual. Each day I would pull in, look at Dave happily eating on my hay and tell him to get in. He would turn and oblige me, only to return to the bale pile when I was out of sight again.

I soon came to realize that Dave spent more time outside of the fence than where he was supposed to be. He did not really hurt anything. He never went very far. The neighbors even got used to him and quit calling me to tell me I had a calf out. I guess there probably was not really a problem with him being out other than I cannot stand to have things not be where they are supposed to be. Also, I really did not want anyone else seeing Dave – he was not very impressive.