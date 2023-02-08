We are well into lambing season, and it is not pretty. The office in the shop looks like it was burglarized, the lambing barn needs a deep cleaning and the alley to the pens is strewn with halters, shepherd’s crooks and other implements cast off as we moved ewes up and down.

It has been absolute chaos, and that is a good thing.

The chaos is caused by a tidal wave of new lambs. I do like it when they come this quickly, but it does take a toll on man, equipment and chore clothes.

Lately I have been getting out of bed and struggling to get started. I am about halfway down the alley to check ewes before I stand up and can walk straight. The alley is a good bit from the house, and until then it is not pretty. The dogs look at me wondering if they should get help. They never do. I am not sure if they know I will get better or if they are indifferent. All I know is too many hours in my chore boots ages me about 20 to 30 years. But hey, at least I can put on my chore boots and go do the checks. That is not something I take lightly.

If the morning check was bad, the last check of the night is even worse. Lately it has required me not falling asleep. Many days staying awake is the hardest part of my day. Well, the hardest until I try to get out of the recliner. Jennifer thinks I could do it without so many sound effects, but just like grunting in tennis, my groans help me create enough force to get the job done. At least it doesn’t take quite as long to straighten my back up at night.

Then there is the smell. I don’t know how many times I have been in public and wondered if everyone else could smell that or if it was permanently burned into my olfactory system. I don’t care how many times I scrub my hands or what soap I use; I can still smell lamb on my hands. Jennifer has some hand soap that smells like gingerbread, and that just makes my hands smell like gingerbread and afterbirth. There is a combo you will never see – or never should see – on a bottle of hand soap. The only thing I find that covers up the smell is diesel, and sadly that is an improvement.

The toughest part about being in the midst of lambing season is my chore coat. It is a long-established rule that washing chore clothes during lambing or calving is only inviting trouble. I am convinced that birthing problems in cattle and sheep are caused by the crispy clean smell of your favorite laundry soap. I can smell my chore coat and it is not pleasant. I am also somewhat sure that the various layers of “stuff” makes my coat more water proof and adds an extra layer of protection. I also know it is not a good sign when the dog constantly licks your coat, because I know what she eats.

The cuffs of my coat are also hardened by layers of “stuff” not unlike the layers of “stuff” on the front. The pockets are full of hay and various junk I have picked up. It not a good combination when I do finally wash it.

I was gone for three days last week, and it was tempting to wash my coat, but I knew better. This time of the year clean is a fleeting concept but bad luck is a constant. Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to karma.

When it comes to clean clothes that is also a nebulous theory. We have washed so many clothes that we had to replace our worn out washer halfway through. OK, that might be a bit of an overstatement but we did have to buy a new washer.

I feel bad we did not give the old washer a proper burial, it was like a member of the family and was the hardest working machine on our farm. This is the time of the year when there is a delicate balance of washing chore clothes and Jennifer’s dress clothes for work. You want to buffer the bad loads like lambing towels.

So, we are a little stinky, very sore and a lot tired but it is a good stinky, sore and tired. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

There is nothing like the feeling of finally getting to bed on a day that welcomed a lot of new lambs or calves. Of course, for us the fun has just started. We still have almost half of the ewes and all of the spring calving cows to go.

You know another scent that covers up the smell lambing and calving season? Bengay, the essence of the tired rancher/shepherd. It’s right up there with the smell of money.