A great bird-dong in the making

We got Mo, my bird dog puppy, over Labor Day weekend. I knew adjusting to a puppy was going to be tough, it had been somewhere between seven and eight years since the last time we had one around. I can hardly remember what I had for breakfast and especially not things that happened eight years ago. Of course, some of that may have been walled off because of the trauma new puppy training causes.

Do not get me wrong, I really like Mo and I am glad we got her. I simply had forgotten how destructive puppies are and how frustrating training them can be. Another extenuating circumstance is Mo’s personality. She is definitely not the sweet, adoring, people pleasing kind of dog, instead she is a hard charging, fearless, come on let’s see what is over the next hill type. I think that will make her a great bird dog when I finally get her trained, of course that is if she does not kill me first, literally but we will get to that later.

Mo is now about 4 months old, so I have decided that the serious training needs to start. It needed to start about two months ago, but harvest and cows got in the way. Mo is not my first bird dog; I have learned that the only thing you can train is discipline and most of that is for them to come back to you when they are called. It sounds simple enough, but with Mo nothing is simple.

Other pups I have worked with wanted to please enough that simply calling them and saying their name with a pat on the head was enough, not Mo. I have also learned that I may have made a mistake in the choice of her name. Mo sounds an awful lot like no, which makes discipline even tougher. I have started using “quit” instead of no and that seems to work when I remember to say it. In any case, before we can move on with any other training, I have to be able to call her back and that has been a problem.