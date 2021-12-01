A great bird-dong in the making

We got Mo, my bird dog puppy, over Labor Day weekend. I knew adjusting to a puppy was going to be tough, it had been somewhere between seven and eight years since the last time we had one around. I can hardly remember what I had for breakfast and especially not things that happened eight years ago. Of course, some of that may have been walled off because of the trauma new puppy training causes.
Do not get me wrong, I really like Mo and I am glad we got her. I simply had forgotten how destructive puppies are and how frustrating training them can be. Another extenuating circumstance is Mo’s personality. She is definitely not the sweet, adoring, people pleasing kind of dog, instead she is a hard charging, fearless, come on let’s see what is over the next hill type. I think that will make her a great bird dog when I finally get her trained, of course that is if she does not kill me first, literally but we will get to that later.
Mo is now about 4 months old, so I have decided that the serious training needs to start. It needed to start about two months ago, but harvest and cows got in the way. Mo is not my first bird dog; I have learned that the only thing you can train is discipline and most of that is for them to come back to you when they are called. It sounds simple enough, but with Mo nothing is simple.
Other pups I have worked with wanted to please enough that simply calling them and saying their name with a pat on the head was enough, not Mo. I have also learned that I may have made a mistake in the choice of her name. Mo sounds an awful lot like no, which makes discipline even tougher. I have started using “quit” instead of no and that seems to work when I remember to say it. In any case, before we can move on with any other training, I have to be able to call her back and that has been a problem.
At my wits end I decide to resort to rewarding her with a treat when she does what I want. This seems to be working very well and we are making considerable progress. We are somewhere in the neighborhood of a fifty percent success rate when I call her. The success rate depends on her being distracted by things like squirrels or wind changes. This method lasts until I run out of treats and one more time if I am lucky.
Let me pause a minute to also point out that Mo listens to Jennifer all the time. This indicates a couple of things to me. First, Mo is one smart dog. Jennifer is a much firmer disciplinarian than I am, and the consequences are much greater for not listening. A lesson it has taken me 26 years to learn. The second thing it makes clear is that I need to be a little firmer with my commands and Mo’s consequences. Like the kids, Mo can give me puppy dog eyes and I completely melt.
Our routine has been that every evening when I am done with chores, I let Mo out to run for a bit. Depending on my day this can be for five minutes or a half an hour. During this time, we work on her coming to her name. Again, this works as long as I have a pocket full of dog biscuits. It seems as though the older dogs have also gotten incredibly good at coming when I call Mo too. Then I let Mo into the breezeway between our garage and the house until bedtime when she goes into the crate.
I let her out before bedtime and when I get up and that has gone very well with very few accidents. Mo helps me do chores around the barnyard, all the while we are working on her coming back to me when called. We are also working on moving vehicles and riding in the side-by-side. That was how she nearly killed me.
Ida, Jennifer’s blue heeler, likes to ride in the side-by-side more than anything else and claims the front seat. This means, Mo, who is at the bottom of the seniority chart must ride on the floorboard. Mo knows her place and accepts her spot with little fighting. That worked well until Monday.
Monday morning as we were pulling up to the bulk bins and the fence, Mo decided to move to the door, my door. She stepped on the gas causing the side-by-side to lurch forward throwing Ida off her perch. Ida being next to Mo on the floor meant Mo could not move causing the gas to stay engaged. Just as we were about to collide with the fence I reached up, jerked the gear shift into neutral and saved the day. Ida was shaken and looked at me as if to ask why I thought I needed this monster of a puppy. Like I said, the training is progressing, and Mo will be a good dog, if she does not kill me first.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.