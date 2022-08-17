A new appreciation for farm work

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are in the dog days of summer. When I said that out loud Roo, the cow dog, looked up from her nap on her dog bed, growled and went back to sleep. Even the dogs aren’t taking credit for the blazing hot weather we have been having.

I guess the extreme hot and cold serve the purpose of making us appreciate the four or five nice spring and fall days we get each year.

While it has been miserable weather to be outside, it has been good weather for putting up hay. That is, as long as the air conditioning holds up in the tractors. I had the compressor go out in my baling tractor and it was hard on this fat guy. I thought I could gut it out, but after an afternoon of baling with the wing windows open, I poured my melted self out of the cab and spent the evening rehydrating. I promise I did not forget to call the mechanic the next morning to get that problem fixed.

I know – years ago we baled little square bales with open station tractors. All I can say is that I am not that tough. I really appreciate cab tractors, round balers and air conditioning. That is, I appreciate them when they work. When they don’t, give me a tractor without a cab any day.

I know I am soft, and I freely admit it. That is a case where the good old days maybe weren’t so good after all. I got in on just enough of that to realize just how good I have it now. Although, my doctor would probably argue for small square bales each year when I get my physical.

One thing about this haying season is that I have a new appreciation for it. I have always liked baling hay. Well, that is when things are going well. There is something satisfying about baling hay and putting it away for the winter season. I guess I am weird that way, but there are few things that bring me more joy than a full bale yard. This year it is especially satisfying because after sitting on the sidelines for a couple of months recovering from hip surgery, it is nice to get back to the swing of things.

I am nearly back to full speed, which is absolutely amazing to me. A year ago, if you had told me I would get my hips replaced and be back in the tractor seat in two weeks I would have laughed at you. Now, nine weeks after the first hip and five weeks after the second hip I am nearly healed. I have a greater appreciation for being able to do what I love to do. I did not realize just how bad I was in pain or for how long I was.

It’s too bad it takes something like that to make us appreciate just how good our lives are. Maybe you are different, but I tend to be so busy living my life that I forget just how good I have it and how much I love doing what I am doing. Now I am excited to climb up in the cab everyday and I get to make hay. Sitting and watching others do your job makes you realize just how much you miss it. If it doesn't maybe, you are in the wrong profession.

I guess that is a message we all need to hear these days. I swear, everything I hear on the news is bleak. You have to wonder what is going on with our world. I know I do, and I was wondering just that, especially when I was recuperating. It is too easy to get ourselves down, to believe there is nothing to celebrate. I am here to tell you there is more right in this world than there is wrong. You just have to know where to look for it.

I found it sitting in my tractor seat mowing hay, in the smell of the freshly mowed grass or in watching the cows on pasture. I hope that you find that joy and satisfaction with your job. I hope you can see a path to better times or to be able to stop and realize that right now is one of those better times. I know I find moments of happiness and joy in my work, and I have a new appreciation for those moments now.

Sure, there will also be plenty of those times when you question your choice of occupations. I still have those times, too. Maybe it is just the renewed cool of the air conditioner that has me happy. It sure doesn’t hurt my mood. I would guess it has more to do with my return to good health and the time away that makes me appreciate what I do. Even in the dog days of summer and even in the heat.