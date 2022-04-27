A soft spot for cull cows, just like dad

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are nearing one of the best times of the year: the day the last cow goes out on summer pasture.

I find few things in life as satisfying as driving around to the empty lots the morning after the last bunch of cows get worked. I park at each one and listen. Silence, beautiful silence. Not a cow or calf bawling.

The week – or couple weeks – leading up to that moment are some of the hardest that we will put in for the year, and maybe that is what makes it so great.

We started all of that this past week. The fall calves were weaned and we preg checked the cows. As soon as they were checked and vaccinated, we started hauling them out on brome pasture to get them out of our hair before we started working on the spring pairs.

The whole process went smoothly, although I probably had a few more open cows than I would have liked. (One open cow is a few more than I would have liked.)

It also started the process of deciding who to cull.

I had a plan. We had a couple of old cows and an underperforming cow that by the strictest of beef management standard operating procedures needed to make that trip to town.

I had a plan, or at least I thought I had a plan. What I really had was a dilemma.

I also found out I had turned into my father.

It’s funny how we come back from the state university with grand ideas of how we are going to improve the family operation. We are taught that our parents made less-than-informed decisions and that we will become enlightened and change the world.

I was no different. I took beef science and I learned to cull open cows, old cows and underperformers. The decision was easy; it was a matter of economics.

We would go through each cow and look at her teeth, her udder and her condition. We would discuss her calf and often her attitude – all in an attempt to make informed, wise decisions.

Inevitably we would come to one old cow (this would happen several times during the culling process), and Dad would start to have second thoughts. This was especially true when it came to older cows.

“Why do you want to cull 497?” he would say.

“Well, Dad for starters she is 12 years old and has a blind eye,” I would respond.

That usually led to a discussion about how her heifer was one we had in the keeper pen and that we had four other daughters in the herd.

“You know if they get to be 12, it usually means they are a good cow,” he would remind me.

I would explain that modern beef science would prove that eventually her performance would drop off, or worse yet, she would keel over and leave us with nothing. I would point out that it is better to salvage something rather than end up with nothing.

This argument would hold water in years that we had enough cows to fill pastures. But in the odd year that we were a little short, I lost the battle and old 497 would get another year. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t. Either way I was usually frustrated at his sentimentality.

Fast forward to this year. I had my plan, and it was based on solid logic and proven beef science. Then we had one more open cow than I had planned for.

I was going to stick to my guns as we sorted off the opens, underperforming and old cows. I decided to take one last look at them before they went on the trailer. Cow 0618 was 12 years old, and that was her only strike. Her calf was one of the best. She was in good condition and bred back.

It was her time to go to town. Someone else could take the risk of calving a twelve-year-old cow.

Then it happened. Selling her would put me one cow short of completely filling a pasture. Then I thought, “She is in good flesh and is going to be one of the first to calve.”

That little bit of doubt crept up in my mind. It seemed kind of silly to not fill the pasture, and her calf was really good. What harm could come from keeping her one more year? And with that, I cut her back into the herd.

I swear at that very moment I heard dad laughing at me. The realization hit me: I was becoming him.

“Well, it worked all those years for him,” I thought as I loaded the others on the trailer. What could go wrong?

Just as I slammed the door shut, the orphan calf from last spring caught my eye in the butcher pen. Her mother had been 12 years old, and I had turned them out to get that last heifer out of her. It reality hit. I wasn’t becoming my father, I was already there.

