A warm farewell to a chore-time companion

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

I am going to lose an old friend in the next week or two, one who is literally close to my heart. During the winter we have spent nearly every day together doing chores, lambing ewes and checking cows. Through thick and thin we have been together, and we have seen some good times and lived through some tough spots. I have a warm spot in my heart for this old friend. Well, a warm spot in my heart and all through my body and arms. My old friend is my faithful old chore coat.

Tattered and worn would be compliments for my poor old coat. When people see me wearing it, they give me funny looks, and I am pretty sure most homeless would be too proud to wear one like it. Even though it is grubby and smells bad I am reluctant to part ways with it. It is just the right weight to serve as a chore coat, not too heavy as to be too hot when you are on the move but heavy enough to knock even the sharpest of winds down. It’s canvas with a blanket liner and just the perfect fit.

I got it about seven years ago for serving on the Resolutions Committee for Kansas Farm Bureau and for a couple of years it was my pride and joy going to town coat. I am not sure how or why it was turned into a chore coat. I would guess it was because the last chore coat before it finally crumbled and turned into dust. I tend to do that to chore coats.

In any case, it started out its chore coat life the hard way. Just a day or two into its new job I snagged it and put a large hole in the front. Jennifer offered to sew it up but that would have meant I would have had to wash it, and that is a definite bad idea during lambing and calving seasons. Washing your chore clothes always brings bad luck.