A well trained dog just understands

I admit it, I am a dog person. I like dogs. I like having dogs around, especially ones that are well trained.
Ike left for graduate school and left his dog, Roo, with us. I don’t know who it was harder on, Ike or Roo.
Sure, Roo likes being on the farm every day and she does get to do chores, but I am sure she misses her owner. When he does make it home, it is equally as obvious that Ike misses his dog.
Ike spent a lot of time on training Roo, and that is what it takes to make a good dog. She is a really obedient dog. That is a long-winded explanation of why I have a dog with me every morning when I do chores. To have a good dog you must not only train them, but you have to use them, too. Ike tells me that I let Roo get away with too much and that he has to retrain her when he comes home. I just chuckle and think, “just wait until he leaves grandchildren with me.”
Roo is also one of those dogs that makes you wonder just how smart she is and just how much of what you tell her that she understands. The other morning was the perfect example.
It had just rained, and the mud was ankle deep. That is excruciating for someone with bad hips. I was slogging my way through chores and feeding ewes, which was not much fun. I came to the second pen to find two ewes stuck in the fence. Both were probably reaching after the same tasty green morsel on the other side.
They were at the bottom of the pen, and I was certainly in no mood to limp my way down to them, much less fight with them as they strained into the fence while I tried to pull them out. No matter what you do to keep them safe or to help them, they seem to keep getting in trouble. Sheep are so dumb, it’s no wonder Jesus compared us to them in his teachings. But I digress. That is a discussion for a different day.
There I was, seething as I stood at the gate gathering up the strength to go save these two stupid animals. Roo ran up to the gate and looked at me, waiting for the order. I looked down at her and said, “If you were a good dog, you would run down there and pull those two ewes out of the fence.”
Just as if she knew what I had said, Roo took off like a bullet and locked in on the two shipwrecked ewes. She got to the first one, grabbed a back leg and started pulling. The ewe jerked back, pulling her head out of the fence and took off free and clear.
Roo turned and looked at me and I said, “Well, don’t look at me. Get the other one out.”
With that, she immediately started tugging on that ewe and in seconds she was also free and running up to the feeder. I admit I was a bit dumbfounded. Anytime I pull on them they fight against me. Roo grabs a back leg, and they pull backward. Maybe I ought to try it with my teeth next time.
On second thought I will let that be her thing.
In any case, after the second one was free, Roo trotted back up the hill like a conquering hero. I wasn’t really sure what to do. A pat on the head and a good girl didn’t seem like nearly enough.
Let’s be clear. I like my dogs, but I also do not think dogs are on the same level of intellect as humans (OK – most humans anyway). I don’t believe in being pet parents or having grand dogs. Simply said, dogs are not human. Do I talk to them like they are? You bet but I don’t expect an answer.
Then there are the days when I do stop and wonder, like that day in the sheep pen. Did she understand what I was saying or was it sheer, dumb luck with a little bit of training? Roo isn’t talking, so I don’t know.
I do know that just when you think your dog is pretty smart, they do something dumb like scatter the cows, chase a car or poop in the house. Then I tell myself, that is why I am the superior being and the master of my dogs. Without me they would not know what to do or when to do it.
Just today I was telling Roo that theory, and I swear she looked up at me sighed and rolled her eyes. That wasn’t on purpose, was it?
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.