A well trained dog just understands

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

I admit it, I am a dog person. I like dogs. I like having dogs around, especially ones that are well trained.

Ike left for graduate school and left his dog, Roo, with us. I don’t know who it was harder on, Ike or Roo.

Sure, Roo likes being on the farm every day and she does get to do chores, but I am sure she misses her owner. When he does make it home, it is equally as obvious that Ike misses his dog.

Ike spent a lot of time on training Roo, and that is what it takes to make a good dog. She is a really obedient dog. That is a long-winded explanation of why I have a dog with me every morning when I do chores. To have a good dog you must not only train them, but you have to use them, too. Ike tells me that I let Roo get away with too much and that he has to retrain her when he comes home. I just chuckle and think, “just wait until he leaves grandchildren with me.”

Roo is also one of those dogs that makes you wonder just how smart she is and just how much of what you tell her that she understands. The other morning was the perfect example.

It had just rained, and the mud was ankle deep. That is excruciating for someone with bad hips. I was slogging my way through chores and feeding ewes, which was not much fun. I came to the second pen to find two ewes stuck in the fence. Both were probably reaching after the same tasty green morsel on the other side.

They were at the bottom of the pen, and I was certainly in no mood to limp my way down to them, much less fight with them as they strained into the fence while I tried to pull them out. No matter what you do to keep them safe or to help them, they seem to keep getting in trouble. Sheep are so dumb, it’s no wonder Jesus compared us to them in his teachings. But I digress. That is a discussion for a different day.