Advocating for hard working farmers, ranchers

Well, it’s that time again when my dad is gone for the American Farm Bureau annual convention in Puerto Rico and I am home doing chores.

I am getting up early and feeding the livestock, looking for new baby lambs late at night in the cold, and taking on any odd jobs that my father has not completed that I can do.

The mornings are long, cold and tiring, however, this year my mom decided to stay home and help me with chores. So truthfully, I am not alone or working as hard as I may have let on. I am not sure if she passed up the opportunity to go to Puerto Rico to spend more time with me or because she had no desire to travel there. I am telling myself that she could not pass up the opportunity for a girls’ week. But once again do not worry, Glenn will be back next week with even more Dust on the Dashboard. Why he does not clean his dashboard is beyond me.

Since receiving my bachelor’s degree and now working on my master’s degree I have had more time to think about my future. If you know me, you know that I love the agricultural industry much like my father. I love advocating for an industry of hard-working men and women that represent the way of life I grew up with. However, unlike my father I am not sure if feeding cows and growing crops all day is the path for me. I am not saying that I do not want anything to do with production agriculture at all, but it won’t be my whole career. I certainly will always want to be a part of my family’s operation and contribute in any way possible, but what I want to do with my life is to help and protect farmers and ranchers like my father and many of his readers.

After internships and professional experiences I have had over the years, I have been able to see the different ways in which producers can be impacted by regulations, weather and black swan events. My career goal is to protect the interests of those who work to feed, fuel and cloth us.

Now before you stop reading this because you think that I am arguing in favor of politicians and lobbyists, I want you to assure you that is not the objective of this. I will, however, argue that what producers do every single day to provide for our nation and others is the most commendable career a person can have.

What you as a producer do is work in some of the worst conditions making sure that your livestock are taken care of in freezing temperatures or tend your fields on the hottest of days. Sometimes I am sure you ask yourself, “why do I do this? Nobody cares.” But I am here to tell you that you do matter and what you are doing is making a difference.

Growing up over the years, I have seen the struggles that my parents have faced on our operation, and I know that those are also struggles that many of you have seen, too. Farming and ranching is tough and it comes with its up and downs. It takes strong and determined individuals to live this lifestyle, and I commend you for all that you do. It is sad that many do not understand the hard work and dedication it takes to farm and ranch.

Even with that effort put in by farmers and ranchers, there are others that work to belittle or oppose producers. However, with these struggles and hardships, you continue to work so hard to produce for so many that do not appreciate it.

I am so thankful that I was able to grow up and watch my grandfather and my father work long hours on our operation. It instilled a sense of pride and an appreciation of the agricultural industry in me.

So as I feed cattle and sheep again this week, playing full-time Glenn Brunkow, I will think of you all that are putting in the long, tiring hours that sometimes reap very rewarding benefits and sometimes give you your lowest lows. I appreciate all that America’s producers do, and I will continue to be grateful and work to advocate for their way of life.