Ag instructors give impactful lessons

Last week I had the incredible honor of speaking at the CAM FFA Chapter in southwestern Iowa. I cannot tell you how great their hospitality was. By the end of the night I felt like I had gotten more from them than what I gave in my talk.

I really enjoy FFA banquets. They remind me of all that is good in the world and bring back great memories of my time in FFA. There is just nothing better than a gathering of FFA members and their parents.

What struck me the most at the CAM FFA banquet was the relationship that the FFA members had with their advisor, Mr. Miller. He truly cared for the kids and they admired and respected him. That was evident from the first moment I arrived at the banquet site.

In a lot of ways, Mr. Miller’s interactions with his kids brought back memories of my FFA advisor, Mr. Blome. Sure, FFA and ag education teach a lot of great technical and life skills but that is not really the most important benefit of a great ag instructor.

The officers gave a retiring address and each of them were centered on a fond memory of Mr. Miller. Well, all of them except the last one. (We will not go into that story other than to say I am not sure I have laughed that hard in a long time, and it is better not published in a written column.) The others that focused Mr. Miller showed that the important part of each memory was not the skill learned but the experience and how it prepared them for life.

I have concluded, after attending many FFA banquets in my life, that there must be a driving course that every FFA instructor must take. It teaches them to drive at high rates of speed, defy the rules of the road, provide for near death experiences, and leave the members with great stories. I have also concluded that FFA instructors do not watch the weather, nor do they give any consideration to those conditions or cut their students any slack. It appears snow and cold was a part of every Mr. Miller story.