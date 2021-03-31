Ag instructors give impactful lessons

Last week I had the incredible honor of speaking at the CAM FFA Chapter in southwestern Iowa. I cannot tell you how great their hospitality was. By the end of the night I felt like I had gotten more from them than what I gave in my talk.
I really enjoy FFA banquets. They remind me of all that is good in the world and bring back great memories of my time in FFA. There is just nothing better than a gathering of FFA members and their parents.
What struck me the most at the CAM FFA banquet was the relationship that the FFA members had with their advisor, Mr. Miller. He truly cared for the kids and they admired and respected him. That was evident from the first moment I arrived at the banquet site.
In a lot of ways, Mr. Miller’s interactions with his kids brought back memories of my FFA advisor, Mr. Blome. Sure, FFA and ag education teach a lot of great technical and life skills but that is not really the most important benefit of a great ag instructor.
The officers gave a retiring address and each of them were centered on a fond memory of Mr. Miller. Well, all of them except the last one. (We will not go into that story other than to say I am not sure I have laughed that hard in a long time, and it is better not published in a written column.) The others that focused Mr. Miller showed that the important part of each memory was not the skill learned but the experience and how it prepared them for life.
I have concluded, after attending many FFA banquets in my life, that there must be a driving course that every FFA instructor must take. It teaches them to drive at high rates of speed, defy the rules of the road, provide for near death experiences, and leave the members with great stories. I have also concluded that FFA instructors do not watch the weather, nor do they give any consideration to those conditions or cut their students any slack. It appears snow and cold was a part of every Mr. Miller story.
All kidding aside, what I saw was an instructor who very much cared for his students and encouraged them to experience all FFA has to offer. I saw a deep respect and admiration from the FFA members toward their advisor and a relationship that will last a lifetime.
Mr. Miller had been there for 30 years and had taught many of his current students’ parents. Having been a 4-H agent for 19 years I marvel at teachers like Mr. Miller who continue to be effective, impactful role models. It is not easy.
Mr. Miller reminds me of my own experience with Mr. Blome, my FFA advisor. It was because of Mr. Blome that I got my livestock judging scholarship and because of him that I pursued leadership positions. What I learned in life lessons from him far exceeded any skills or training.
I also think of my kids, the great mentoring they got from their FFA Advisor Mr. Holiday, and how his guidance helped them get to where they are. This world is sorely lacking in good, adult role models and I truly believe that if we had more youth involved in FFA, the world would be a better place.
In many ways FFA advisors are lucky. Often, they have their students in class for as many as six years and have the ability to develop a long-term relationship that many teachers are not able to. It is the trips to contests and especially to the National FFA Convention that really builds the strong bonds. Those trips are where the most important life lessons are learned and modeled. The stories the retiring officers had from those trips were very similar to the stories I had “back in the day” and the ones my kids told me about their experiences. I would guess many of you are thinking about similar stories from your past.
Mr. Miller mentioned the chance he might retire after this next year. It would be very well deserved. He will leave huge shoes to fill for the next ag instructor.
I write this column to serve as a thank you to all the Mr. Millers out there, and there are many. I also need to include the families of all the FFA advisors, too, who sacrifice all those nights and weekends with their spouse and parent. Because of the dedication of FFA advisors many youth and future leaders have the opportunity to learn life lessons and real-world skills.
As one who owes a great deal to my FFA advisor, I really appreciated being able to spend an evening watching like a spectator and seeing the impacts that FFA has on the future. I hope I left the CAM FFA Chapter just a portion of what I got from them. It was an evening I will never forget and I am better for it.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.