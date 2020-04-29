It’s almost surreal to watch the news. We are bombarded with information about how things have changed in the last few weeks. Our economy is in shambles and we are restricted in what we do and where we go. There seems to be a dark cloud hanging over our heads.
I say surreal because if you are like me, I do not really see a difference. Sure, I get curbside service at the parts store and we are not going out to eat on the weekends, but really nothing has changed in my life. I am working to get corn planted, ewes sheared and cows out to grass. Day in and day out life seems normal, until I turn on the TV.
Yes, we have learned a few things during this crisis. Most importantly, we have learned that agriculture is essential, and we are starting to learn just how vulnerable our food system and supply is. It does not take much of a hiccup (or a cough, in this case) for us to start worrying about supply and for the markets to crash. One thing we do know is that the supply problem is not on our production end. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen producers dumping milk, cattle and pigs backed up because of no place to process them, and fresh produce being plowed under. In all those cases, the produce was destroyed but the production continued and will continue. That is what we do — we feed the world.
The other thing that has happened is that the amount of pollution has dropped dramatically. Fewer cars, trucks and airplanes have led to a big decline in the amount of pollution in the air and an improvement in air quality. You know what is amusing? As I stated earlier, agriculture is going full bore and here in the United States, we are in the middle of the period when we are burning more fuel getting crops in the field. It’s funny how those promoting the “Green New Deal” are suddenly silent about how much agriculture adds to greenhouse gases. Most of the world is shut down except for agriculture and low and behold, the air quality improves.
So, let’s review — two things we have learned is agriculture is essential, and we do not have a great effect on the environment. Now tell me, why we are not shouting all of this from every mountaintop and through every social media known to man? Why, because the news of this awful pandemic is all that is reported, and we are too modest and hardworking to blow our own horn.
Well, folks, that has got to stop. We need to let the entire world know just how important we are while we have their attention. This opportunity will be fleeting — just like this situation — and eventually the public will get back to normal and the store shelves will be full and we will be taken for granted.
There are many heroes — the medical personnel who put their lives on the line, law enforcement keeping us safe, truck drivers who keep supplies coming and those who are working to make sure that the grocery stores and pharmacies are open. Folks, we are some of those heroes who are working away to make sure that even though the economy is at a standstill and times are tough, we will not run out of food (or at least we won’t run out because it isn’t being grown). Instead of making sure the consumer knows the sacrifices we are making, we just keep our noses to the grindstone and do our jobs.
It is admirable but being humble is not how this works. Our opponents are not humble, meek, and quiet, and neither should we be. I am not saying we need to brag and get in people’s faces, but we do need to make sure the world knows how good we are at what we do. We can feed an ever-growing world population during a crisis while we are in financial distress and never miss a beat. We are the best in the world at protecting the land, water, and air around us all the while using fewer inputs and requiring less land. We are pretty darn impressive and good at what we do, and it is time our public understood that. We have a rare and golden opportunity.
Not only can we prove how important and fragile our food supply is, but we can also show how little we impact the environment. The best part is that we have a captive audience that is starved for news, information, and entertainment, especially if it has nothing to do with COVID-19. We need to let everyone know in every manner we can think of: video, pictures, social media, written word and most importantly, by telling anyone who will listen. We are essential, we are open for business and we are good stewards of the environment. Tell it loud, tell it proud and don’t be shy.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.