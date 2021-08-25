Appreciating innovations in agriculture

It’s funny how dependent we get on something we never knew we needed until we had one. I remember Dad saying that about four-wheel drive pickups. As a kid I could remember him feeding and doing everything he needed to do with his old half-ton, two-wheel drive Chevy pickup. Then when he got his first four-wheel drive and we started going places we never would have dared go before (and getting stuck more often) we wondered how we ever did it.

I have wondered about other innovations in agriculture – like when we went from all square bales to big round bales, though I am too young to really appreciate that transition. I remember Dad doing all small squares and I remember the first big round baler (a Gehl we affectionately called Sparky), but I didn’t appreciate the full magnitude. Now I handle a couple hundred square bales a year – not even a good day’s work back in the day, but enough to appreciate how good I have it.

The skid loader is another one of those things we didn’t know we needed until we had one. Now we couldn’t live without it. I am forever finding new uses and applications for mine.

All of this is a very long-winded way of telling you that my side-by-side, or UTV or whatever we call them, is down and has been down for a couple of weeks. I don’t know how I ever made it without it.

I know this is one of those first world problems and many of you who do not have a side-by-side are wondering what I am whining about. I also know that any of you who have one feel my pain and have sympathy for my condition. Several years ago, I laughed at one of my neighbors when he said it was the one thing he would replace immediately if it went down. Now just a couple years later, I understand completely.