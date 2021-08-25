Appreciating innovations in agriculture

It’s funny how dependent we get on something we never knew we needed until we had one. I remember Dad saying that about four-wheel drive pickups. As a kid I could remember him feeding and doing everything he needed to do with his old half-ton, two-wheel drive Chevy pickup. Then when he got his first four-wheel drive and we started going places we never would have dared go before (and getting stuck more often) we wondered how we ever did it.
I have wondered about other innovations in agriculture – like when we went from all square bales to big round bales, though I am too young to really appreciate that transition. I remember Dad doing all small squares and I remember the first big round baler (a Gehl we affectionately called Sparky), but I didn’t appreciate the full magnitude. Now I handle a couple hundred square bales a year – not even a good day’s work back in the day, but enough to appreciate how good I have it.
The skid loader is another one of those things we didn’t know we needed until we had one. Now we couldn’t live without it. I am forever finding new uses and applications for mine.
All of this is a very long-winded way of telling you that my side-by-side, or UTV or whatever we call them, is down and has been down for a couple of weeks. I don’t know how I ever made it without it.
I know this is one of those first world problems and many of you who do not have a side-by-side are wondering what I am whining about. I also know that any of you who have one feel my pain and have sympathy for my condition. Several years ago, I laughed at one of my neighbors when he said it was the one thing he would replace immediately if it went down. Now just a couple years later, I understand completely.
We have incorporated our side-by-side into nearly every task on the farm. It really seems unhandy now to go check cows or put mineral out without it. I actually have to watch where I drive and avoid certain areas because the pickup won’t go there. Now I know how Dad felt about his four-wheel drive pickup. These past couple of weeks my gas bill has gone up significantly and I once again find myself opening truck doors and climbing in and out of the pickup cab. OK, so that might be more of an indictment of my personal fitness, but it does make chores and opening and closing gates much more difficult.
I got my first side-by-side almost three years ago. Now that it’s down, it’s not a matter if we would fix it or replace it but how long will it take. I wonder if that is how it was when pickups replaced horses and wagons. Were farmers reluctant to spend the money on a pickup when they had a perfectly good horse in the barn? Then when they found out the pickup would go faster, take less time to get ready and eat less hay, was it a revelation or a luxury?
Again, I know I am spoiled now, and I often wonder if it is really that useful or if I am trying to justify it. I am going to go with the idea that it is that useful and I don’t want to hear anything to the contrary. It is amazing how fast we become dependent on new technology and how hard it is to go back to doing things the old way. I am sure the old timers would say we are soft.
I would probably agree with that assessment because I often marvel at all of the hard physical labor farmers and ranchers used to do. All I have to do is go back one generation and Dad was feeding square bales, hauling livestock in a straight truck and operating a tractor out in the open under the elements. (Although there are times when the air conditioner goes out that I would say we did not advance with cabs on our tractors.) I have it pretty good and shouldn’t be whining about not having my side-by-side.
My point is that each generation has its advancements, and that is a good thing. I am much more productive and efficient than Dad was, and my back and hearing are much better for it. We, in modern agriculture benefit from advancing technologies. Because of that the whole world now has a more abundant food supply that costs them less money. I like to think I am working smarter, not harder.
I am sure I will appreciate my side-by-side even more when I get it back after this reminder of what life was like just three short years ago. I guess it isn’t all bad. I seem to be getting more exercise in these days because I have to walk from the house to the barn and back instead of driving down. Believe me, I can really use the exercise.
I guess there is always a bright side to every bad situation.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.