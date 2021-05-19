Beef is back on the defensive

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I always find it amazing just how fickle public opinion can be and how fast things can change and turn. Let me take you back to last year. Yes, I know most, if not all of us, do not want to relive last year, but in this case we must look back on the happenings.

If you will remember we were having a meat shortage, especially hamburger, and consumers were seeing empty meat cases for the first time in their lives. This led to panic buying and ultimately led to more people seeking out farmers and ranchers to buy their meat from directly.

Those of us raising meat were the heroes and our image was at an all-time high. At the time I thought we needed to be capitalizing on this more and telling our story as much as we could while we still had the public’s attention.

A year later, we have had a change in the Whitehouse and suddenly meat and especially beef, is being looked at with a lot more scrutiny. This is not meant to be political, but the new administration has a view on climate change and the production of beef that I find to be alarming.

A year later and the public that was clamoring for our beef and worried about empty meat cases is now being told that we are contributing more than our share to greenhouse gases and climate change. They are being asked to cut back their red meat consumption.

What happened? I will tell you what happened: we have let someone else tell our story. We have passed the microphone on to others who do not have our best interests in mind, and it is our fault. We had the opportunity last year when we had a captive audience who was sympathetic, and we blew it. Sure, there were many who told their story and they should be commended but there were many of us, myself included, who did not. And now we are on the defensive instead of out in front.