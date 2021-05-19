Beef is back on the defensive

I always find it amazing just how fickle public opinion can be and how fast things can change and turn. Let me take you back to last year. Yes, I know most, if not all of us, do not want to relive last year, but in this case we must look back on the happenings.
If you will remember we were having a meat shortage, especially hamburger, and consumers were seeing empty meat cases for the first time in their lives. This led to panic buying and ultimately led to more people seeking out farmers and ranchers to buy their meat from directly.
Those of us raising meat were the heroes and our image was at an all-time high. At the time I thought we needed to be capitalizing on this more and telling our story as much as we could while we still had the public’s attention.
A year later, we have had a change in the Whitehouse and suddenly meat and especially beef, is being looked at with a lot more scrutiny. This is not meant to be political, but the new administration has a view on climate change and the production of beef that I find to be alarming.
A year later and the public that was clamoring for our beef and worried about empty meat cases is now being told that we are contributing more than our share to greenhouse gases and climate change. They are being asked to cut back their red meat consumption.
What happened? I will tell you what happened: we have let someone else tell our story. We have passed the microphone on to others who do not have our best interests in mind, and it is our fault. We had the opportunity last year when we had a captive audience who was sympathetic, and we blew it. Sure, there were many who told their story and they should be commended but there were many of us, myself included, who did not. And now we are on the defensive instead of out in front.
The idea of beef adding significantly to greenhouse gases is one that I find outrageous. Even if you do believe the research sited, beef production accounts for less than 2%. This means that 98% of the supposed greenhouse gases come from other sources. From that I can deduce that even if we cut out all red meat, we would not make any significant reductions in greenhouse gases.
I would make the point that without farmers and ranchers managing the lands that we would see far greater degradation of our natural resources. This is in addition to the fact that we would not be producing the protein that our hungry world needs.
To meet the demands of our ever-growing population we will need the meat that is produced on millions of acres that would otherwise be unproductive. Aside from the idea that lab grown meat does not sound like a good idea or very wholesome, I doubt if the production could come anywhere close to what we produce now. We know that red meat is a vital part of a healthy diet and the best source of protein and many vitamins and minerals we all need.
We also know that as farmers and ranchers we are the guardians of the environment. We have voluntarily added many new and innovative practices that help conserve our water and soil and keep our air clean. We also know that we continually push the envelope looking for the next breakthrough idea that will make our soil healthier, our water cleaner and our air purer. Agriculture is not the problem when it comes to climate and environment, we are the solution to making it healthier.
Sadly, that is not what our consumers are being told. I suppose because we are 2% it is easier to target us. Truth be told, most of the noise around greenhouse gases and red meat is coming from the animal rights radicals who really do not care about the environment. All they care about is putting us out of business and they will use any means to do so. It is time we fight back, and we must do it now.
We need to show the public how we care for the environment, how our livestock and crops actually preserve our air, water and soil while being efficient producers of food. Highlight the good things each of us are doing to protect the natural resources around us and disprove the negative, one sided information that does not present the whole picture or all the facts.
Yes, this is all things we should have done when we had the consumers’ attention last spring and summer. There is nothing we can do about that except learn from our mistakes and to take up the fight now. Please also know that we need to present a positive message on our behalf, and we can. We have a great story to tell and one that is positive.
Let us strike while the iron is hot. Take pictures of those cows eating the green grass and saving the environment. Let us not miss another chance.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.