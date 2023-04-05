Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have hit that time of the year. It is nearly grass season.

Chores have been a slog, but the weather is warmer and you can sense the time when you won’t have to feed any hay. That is a good feeling. I would imagine it is like running a marathon (I am imagining this because there is no way I could actually run a marathon) and you know the finish line is getting really close.

It’s not just me that senses the coming of grass season. The cows know better times are ahead, too.

I am going to try something new this year and graze rye. Just like most of my plans, it is not going exactly like I had planned. I had hoped to be grazing about two weeks ago, but Mother Nature had other plans and kept us in the cooler. The fence has been up and is ready for me to open the gate whenever I think the rye is tall enough.

OK, so I am not as ready as I would like to be. The fence is up on part of the rye but not all of it. I don’t have the cows sorted or moved, but I am closer than I would be if the fence wasn’t built.

Like I said, the cows sense the change in the season. I thought I had left my best hay for this crucial, final stage, but the cows don’t seem to feel the same way. There is nothing more disheartening than unrolling a nice, pretty, green bale only to have the cows follow you the whole time and try to beat you back to the gate.

I have talked with mine about being ungrateful, but I am not sure those talks do me much good. The cows are satisfied with hay until they can see something better.

I am also at the point where I am counting bales on an almost daily basis and trying to calculate just how many I need to get to that glorious day when the last cow is on grass. This is when hay piles you thought had more bales come up just a few short of your estimate. Well, at least it works that way for me.

Actually, I feel really blessed because I am sure I will have enough hay and I might even have a few bales left over – not a lot, but a few. I know there are so many ranchers out there where that was not the case, and I assure you that I know how lucky I am.

There is still a lot of work to get done before everything is out to grass. Pastures need to be burned, fences need to be fixed and, of course, everything needs to go through the chute. Those are just minor details. It will all happen no matter how much I stress about it.

Like Dad always told me, we have never failed to get the cows out on grass or the crops planted. I guess there is a first for everything, but I feel confident that we will get it all done.

Yes, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The idea of fewer chores is glorious.

The reality of how much needs to be done before we get there is something that is a bit overwhelming. There are a lot of long, hard days out there yet, but the end result will be a huge relief.

I am not sure what this spring, summer and fall will bring. I am hoping for abundant rain and favorable temperatures, but I know I live in Kansas so that is probably just a fantasy. Just like every year before, you have to have hope.

This next week my plan is to start to move and work cows. By the end of the week I hope to have all the spring cows that have calved on rye and the fall cows weaned and the cows on brome pasture. It’s always good to have a goal so you can measure just how close to being successful you have come.

It is now up to the cows to cooperate, and even though they know something better is coming they still can’t make it too easy. It wouldn’t be any fun without a little bit of a challenge.

I do love this time of the year with all of the hope and optimism. The weather is getting warmer, everything is greening up and there is the chance that this will be one of those rare years when all of the planets and stars align and we have a good year.

Right now I refuse to entertain the idea that anything could go wrong. So here is to hoping you have enough hay, your electric fence is hot and the cows behave themselves. Life is going to get better.