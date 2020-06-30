I have been conflicted all week. I know — anyone who knows me, knows that I have been conflicted all my life. It is probably a terminal condition.
Like many of you who have diversified crop and livestock operations, I am conflicted by the weather. At this time of the year, I would like to get my hay baled in good condition without it ever being rained on. However, as a crop farmer, I would like to see the rain to keep my row crops from becoming stressed. Last week the weather was hot and dry — great for haying, bad for the crops. This week the weather was even worse. We had rain forecast every day but it really wasn’t dry or rainy and that is worse.
This past week, we had slight to a little better than slight chances of rain every day. What does that mean? Well, at our house it means I am an indecisive ball of goo. Do I put the hay down and risk getting it wet? If I do mow hay, how much do I mow? If I mow hay and it gets too wet, I should have stopped mowing sooner. If I get everything baled and there is still daylight, I should have mowed more hay. You see what I mean?
I watch every source of weather I can and that gets me even more conflicted. One TV station has the rain over us, the other has it east of us. One station has it coming in during the night, the other during the day. One internet source has rain every day this week, the other has us dry. One radio station has us getting a lot of rain, the next one has it at a very minimal amount. All of them have me guessing at which one is right and usually I pick the wrong one.
I am conflicted because I need different weather for haying and for crops. Last week was hot and dry and the haying was good. I admit, it was tough to look across the fence line and see the corn leaves rolling up and needing a rain. At least it was good weather for one thing and I got some work done.
This week has been worse weather-wise, in my humble opinion. Rain was forecast for the weekend and I looked forward to it. I could park the haying equipment for a couple of days and watch it rain and it did a little bit, but not really enough.
The problem was the upcoming week. Each day had a slight chance of rain, which triggered my indecision and indigestion problems. Then we got the worse possible weather. We got just enough of a shower to mess up the hay drying, but not enough to do the crops any good. Then when I did not mow any hay, we did not get any rain, which meant I wasted a day of haying and my crops did not get any help. My family was ready to lock me up and throw the key away.
I know those of you who really need rain are about to tell me to pipe down and quit whining, and you are right. I have always said it is much easier to figure out what to do with too much rain than too little. I also know not to complain about rain because as soon as you do, it will shut off and not come back.
Of course, there is also the sage advice from my father after listening to me go on and on about the weather. He simply says there is not anything you can do about it, so why worry. That is easy for the retired guy to say.
So here I sit. I did not mow any hay on Monday because there was a chance of rain on Tuesday. We got nothing. Now it is Wednesday, and we have a slight chance tonight and I am going to mow some down this afternoon. Any guesses on how much rain we get from that slight chance? I would say somewhere around a tenth of an inch. Just enough to mess up the hay drying, but not enough to help the crops.
We farmers and ranchers are fickle people, and it is a good thing we cannot control the rain. Can you imagine that fight? In any case, I am going to service the tractor and mower and if I do not see any menacing clouds on the horizon, I am going to throw caution to the wind and mow some hay. Who knows — even if I see dark clouds, I may still mow hay down. I am going to turn the oldie rock station on, ignore the weather and put the hammer down. Let us see if we can turn a 20% chance into a sure thing. Those of you with crops can thank me later.