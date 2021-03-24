Bull buying strategies

We bought a new bull this spring. Around our place that is a momentous event, or at least it is for me. It is one of the biggest decisions of the year and one that will have long lasting effects on my cow herd for years to come. To top it off, it is a decision that must be made in a flash. Those of you who know me know that I do not do anything fast, and big decisions are certainly in that category.
It all starts early in the winter when the sale catalogs start coming in the mail. Even if I do not have any intention of going to that particular sale, I pour over each catalog and look at the performance of each individual and their pedigree. I admit that I probably know just enough to be dangerous and I am certainly no expert on genetics, but that does not stop me.
The one thing I find agonizing about being in the cattle business is that it takes so long to know if you made the right decision. From the time you buy a bull it will be two years before you really know what his calves will look like. That is a long time to wait.
Do not get me wrong. I have a plan for my herd’s genetics, and I look for individuals who fit that plan. I mark, circle, star and underline the bulls I am interested in looking at. Lots of decisions can be made by looking at their pedigrees and watching videos but I still want to see them in person to make the final decision. Then when you are looking at the bulls in the pens before the sale, there is a lot of strategy that goes into the way you look at them.
First, never let any other potential buyers know which bulls you are looking at. That takes a lot of stealth and cunning, especially if there are a lot of other potential buyers. You huddle before going into the pen and discuss what lot numbers to look for. It is always good to have an extra or two so you can throw other buyers off your trail.
When in the pen it is best to cut the one you want to look at as nonchalantly as possible and never look directly at it. If there are two of you at the sale, never, and I mean never point at the bull and talk in an audible voice. Unless of course you want to try to throw other buyers off and then you pick out a decoy bull.
Once you have viewed the bulls it is time to pick out the ones to bid on and set prices for them. Remember the prices are just suggestions and it takes more willpower than I must have to stick with them in the heat of the moment. Hopefully, the bulls sell in the order you picked them, or the decisions get even tougher.
When it is time for the sale, you need to make sure you are in a place the ring man can find you. Who am I kidding? If you want to bid, the ring man will see you through a wall. When you are doing the actual bidding, it is also important to bid so that the ring man can see you, but other bidders cannot. Just remember not to make too much eye contact with the ring man – that can lead to bidding on the wrong lot.
When we bought our bull, Jennifer and I were waiting eagerly for the sale to begin. I have to admit that Jennifer is a much cooler, calmer buyer than I am. The bulls did not line up in the order that I had picked them, and our third choice was the first in the ring. I bid a couple of times on him and was trying to decide about bidding the third time when Jennifer said to give it one more. I raised my hand, and we had our bull bought.
I must admit that it was kind of a letdown. It was early in the sale and my top two choices were still coming up. I wondered out loud if we had made the right decision and Jennifer assured me, we had and the other two would sell for more than our budget. I asked her how she knew, and she asked why I doubted. Fair enough and good point.
The other two choices came through and Jennifer was right, they brought more than our budget. One was one of the highest selling bulls in the sale. I must admit that I do have an uncanny ability to pick those bulls out. In any case, we made the right decision (and by “we,” I mean Jennifer). So, I guess in my bull buying strategy I should also include bringing your spouse along to help make the decision. In my case that probably covers every decision I make, and that is no bull.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.