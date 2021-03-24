Bull buying strategies

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We bought a new bull this spring. Around our place that is a momentous event, or at least it is for me. It is one of the biggest decisions of the year and one that will have long lasting effects on my cow herd for years to come. To top it off, it is a decision that must be made in a flash. Those of you who know me know that I do not do anything fast, and big decisions are certainly in that category.

It all starts early in the winter when the sale catalogs start coming in the mail. Even if I do not have any intention of going to that particular sale, I pour over each catalog and look at the performance of each individual and their pedigree. I admit that I probably know just enough to be dangerous and I am certainly no expert on genetics, but that does not stop me.

The one thing I find agonizing about being in the cattle business is that it takes so long to know if you made the right decision. From the time you buy a bull it will be two years before you really know what his calves will look like. That is a long time to wait.

Do not get me wrong. I have a plan for my herd’s genetics, and I look for individuals who fit that plan. I mark, circle, star and underline the bulls I am interested in looking at. Lots of decisions can be made by looking at their pedigrees and watching videos but I still want to see them in person to make the final decision. Then when you are looking at the bulls in the pens before the sale, there is a lot of strategy that goes into the way you look at them.

First, never let any other potential buyers know which bulls you are looking at. That takes a lot of stealth and cunning, especially if there are a lot of other potential buyers. You huddle before going into the pen and discuss what lot numbers to look for. It is always good to have an extra or two so you can throw other buyers off your trail.