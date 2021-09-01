Calling it a day after making hay

I finished prairie hay yesterday and I have to say it is one of the best feelings ever. I also have to admit that I am not very motivated today to get anything else done. Sure, I have some hay to finish hauling in, but for right now I kind of want to sit here and bask in the feeling of having finally finished most of the haying for the year.
It was a good hay season with no real break downs and just a few delays because of rain. Those are the kind of delays I will take anytime. The equipment and I sort of limped into the final few days of haying. The sickle mower developed a rattle that I think I have diagnosed but I am not sure. I think it is nothing more than tightening a bolt, but for right now that will wait. Then yesterday with just a couple of bales left the tractor started to get hot. In all fairness, it was well over 100 degrees and the air conditioner was having trouble keeping up. I guess we won’t have that trouble today. The baler developed an unexplained noise, too. I couldn’t figure it out and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Otherwise, so we finished the day.
I think I am as worn out as the equipment. My back is shot after weeks in the tractor seat. My tractor seats provide varying levels of comfort and support. I have at least one that needs to be replaced and I think about doing it until I see how much a replacement seat costs. Advil is relatively cheap.
Come on and admit it. I can’t be the only one who relaxes and takes a deep breath the day after planting, haying or harvest. Sometimes I think it is good to take a step back and reflect on all that I have accomplished. Of course, that thought process also puts me behind and causes problems later. But hey, life is short. Enjoy it while you can.
Yes, I have many things that were put off while I was in the heat of haying season that I need to get to now. Things like spraying, hay hauling, repairs, bookwork, the honey do list, fence fixing, checking cows, etc. You get the idea. I really don’t have time for a break. I am sure I won’t, but it is tempting to just take a day off and do nothing. I really wonder what that is like.
Don’t get me wrong, I have plenty of days I do nothing, but they aren’t really relaxing. Those would be the days nothing goes right and I get nothing done. What I would like is a day were I plan on getting nothing done and I accomplish the task without frustration. Maybe I just need to lower my expectations. We all know that can’t happen and we all know a day off can’t happen either, but it is a nice thought.
It is also a nice to think about being able to catch up with a few things before we get into harvest and fall calving. Maybe this is a chance to whittle that long list down just a little bit and make the fall season not so hectic. Again, who am I kidding? No matter how much I get done or how much I prepare, it is going to be hectic and I will feel the same way in about November that I feel now. I guess that is the normal cycle of farming and ranching.
It’s that busy season followed by a few days or weeks with another looming busy season ahead. At least we have a little bit of the break now and one busy season didn’t go right into the next. At the end of the day, I guess that is what keeps us going in agriculture, the thing that makes this job exciting and enjoyable. We have different seasons to look forward to and the work is never the same.
Believe me, I have thought about occupations where the task is the same day after day, and I guess there are people who thrive in that environment. Maybe there would be some comfort in knowing what you would be doing and what is expected every day, but not for me. I feel fortunate to know that no two days will be the same and the job changes with the season.
I guess if I was to be totally honest, I was a bit later going out to do chores this morning. I enjoyed that second cup of coffee a little more. I will probably spend just a little more time at lunch and not rush to get through it. I promise you I won’t have another sandwich today. I will, however, go haul some hay and I will probably take a few moments in between loads to appreciate being done baling. I guess that is how we take a day off in agriculture.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.