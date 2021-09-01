Calling it a day after making hay

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I finished prairie hay yesterday and I have to say it is one of the best feelings ever. I also have to admit that I am not very motivated today to get anything else done. Sure, I have some hay to finish hauling in, but for right now I kind of want to sit here and bask in the feeling of having finally finished most of the haying for the year.

It was a good hay season with no real break downs and just a few delays because of rain. Those are the kind of delays I will take anytime. The equipment and I sort of limped into the final few days of haying. The sickle mower developed a rattle that I think I have diagnosed but I am not sure. I think it is nothing more than tightening a bolt, but for right now that will wait. Then yesterday with just a couple of bales left the tractor started to get hot. In all fairness, it was well over 100 degrees and the air conditioner was having trouble keeping up. I guess we won’t have that trouble today. The baler developed an unexplained noise, too. I couldn’t figure it out and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Otherwise, so we finished the day.

I think I am as worn out as the equipment. My back is shot after weeks in the tractor seat. My tractor seats provide varying levels of comfort and support. I have at least one that needs to be replaced and I think about doing it until I see how much a replacement seat costs. Advil is relatively cheap.

Come on and admit it. I can’t be the only one who relaxes and takes a deep breath the day after planting, haying or harvest. Sometimes I think it is good to take a step back and reflect on all that I have accomplished. Of course, that thought process also puts me behind and causes problems later. But hey, life is short. Enjoy it while you can.