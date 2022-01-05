Change for the better starts with us

We are starting a new year, and I am totally unprepared. I don’t even have a new calendar.
As far as the calendar goes, who am I kidding? I usually hang a couple up and I am pretty good about turning the months until about March, maybe April. Then it is eternally April until December.
In any case, I will probably be dating everything 2021 for the next three maybe four weeks. I am not at all ready for a new year.
Last year was a doozy, maybe not as bad as the year before but definitely not a normal year. I hope the past two years are not the new normal and we can get back to the way things were before COVID-19. I know it is a bit of a pipe dream, but I can hope, can’t I?
I don’t know about anybody else, but it seems like the years are zipping by and I want it to slow down. I may be getting older, but I am still optimistic and full of hope for the upcoming year. I want to share what I am hopeful for.
First, I hope that society will come to our collective senses and end the lack of civility we’ve seen. It seemingly starts at the top with our government but in reality, it starts with each one of us. As a society we seem to have lost the ability to compromise and discuss difficult topics in a civil manner. We feel the need to belittle anyone we disagree with – or worse yet, shout over them.
Our society needs to learn how to disagree without being disagreeable. That trend needs to start with each one of us, and I think 2022 is a good time to start that.
We also need to learn to take a deep breath and relax a little bit. Just because you don’t like something, it doesn’t mean someone else sees it the same way. If you don’t like a TV show, turn it off. If a book is not something you agree with, don’t read it.
We should not force our beliefs on someone else. This upcoming year, we should focus on being more tolerant of others. Take a deep breath, relax and move on. I am sure something you like doesn’t agree with that other person.
We need to take more responsibility for our own actions. The fact that I have a weight problem is not because of the snack manufacturers or advertisements. My weight problem is because I lack willpower, and it is my problem and my problem alone.
This goes for a lot of things in my life and in society in general. If something in your life is not right, fix it and don’t blame it on someone else. I am talking to myself as much as anyone else. This is the year to make a change.
Finally, we need to return to optimism. We live in the greatest nation, and happiness is always at our fingertips. We have freedoms and means that most only dream about. We should celebrate that rather than worry about what we don’t have.
We need to focus on what is good and try to change what is not. I truly believe there is more good than bad in the world, and what your attitude about it is up to you.
I think if we all would go into 2022 with a positive outlook life would be better and it would be contagious. A brighter future doesn’t start anywhere else; it starts at home.
I hope that 2022 is a very good year for each of you. I hope that it will bring success, and more importantly, happiness to everyone reading this.
We can’t change the world, but each of us can change our own little corner and it is my hope that this is the year we each make that change. Let’s get back to living life and caring for others. If we focus on what is good, I bet our collective stress levels will come down, and with that blood pressure and heart rate.
I know that the upcoming year will not be without trials and tribulations, but I hope that when next December rolls around we can look back on a year with more highs than lows, a year with more joy than sorrow and a sense of hope for the next year. This may be a lot to ask for, but I think we all need a year like that.
Maybe this will finally be the year I get the date right from the start and I keep up with turning the pages on my calendar because I am excited about what comes next. I wish each and every one of you the kind of year that you have always dreamed about.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.