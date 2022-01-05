Change for the better starts with us

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are starting a new year, and I am totally unprepared. I don’t even have a new calendar.

As far as the calendar goes, who am I kidding? I usually hang a couple up and I am pretty good about turning the months until about March, maybe April. Then it is eternally April until December.

In any case, I will probably be dating everything 2021 for the next three maybe four weeks. I am not at all ready for a new year.

Last year was a doozy, maybe not as bad as the year before but definitely not a normal year. I hope the past two years are not the new normal and we can get back to the way things were before COVID-19. I know it is a bit of a pipe dream, but I can hope, can’t I?

I don’t know about anybody else, but it seems like the years are zipping by and I want it to slow down. I may be getting older, but I am still optimistic and full of hope for the upcoming year. I want to share what I am hopeful for.

First, I hope that society will come to our collective senses and end the lack of civility we’ve seen. It seemingly starts at the top with our government but in reality, it starts with each one of us. As a society we seem to have lost the ability to compromise and discuss difficult topics in a civil manner. We feel the need to belittle anyone we disagree with – or worse yet, shout over them.

Our society needs to learn how to disagree without being disagreeable. That trend needs to start with each one of us, and I think 2022 is a good time to start that.