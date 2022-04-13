Change of plans leads to a bright future

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This weekend we will go to Lincoln and help Tatum celebrate the end of an amazing journey. She will be recognized at the Block and Bridle Honors Banquet for being on the livestock judging team.

I could not be prouder of her and what she has accomplished during her collegiate judging career, even if it were hard for this guy who bleeds purple to watch her put on the crimson and cream. Like all great endeavors it was not as much of what she accomplished that made the journey special but the journey itself.

Her livestock judging journey started somewhere around junior high. Tatum was a great softball player, and we thought she had a future playing collegiately. That meant playing traveling ball in the summers and fall, along with hitting lessons and winter practices.

At the time, we thought we enjoyed going to the tournaments and I suppose there were parts that were enjoyable. Then between her eighth-grade summer season and her freshman year things changed.

I guess it was my fault. Tatum seems to have inherited my joints. A series of ankle and then knee injuries really sidelined her career.

During that time, she found out she really liked showing livestock – and along with that participating on livestock judging teams. Then it happened. Her junior year, her FFA team won the state livestock judging contest and qualified for the national contest. At the same time, even more injuries were making softball painful and a lot less enjoyable.

I will never forget the afternoon during Tatum’s senior year when she told me she had made a big decision. She was going to judge livestock in college and not play softball. Funny, I was disappointed. Too much of my life had centered on her being a great ball player and I had missed the obvious.

The real irony is that a serious knee injury had made me decide to judge livestock in college. It didn’t take me too long to come around to realizing that my kid was a lot smarter than I was and that she had made the right decision.

We made a couple of college visits and she settled in on Fort Scott Community College as her landing place. She was given the exact same scholarship she would have received if she had played softball, and in her words, no one had ever blown a knee out livestock judging.

During the two years at Fort Scott her growth as a livestock judger was incredible, but the journey was even more special.

I remember her calling me to tell me about practice and the places she had gone. Her calls rekindled great memories of my own, time spent with teammates in the van. Long days and even longer nights spent travelling, practicing and learning.

Her experience judging in junior college was great, and the best part were those once-in-a-lifetime experiences. During this time, her high school classmates who had gotten athletic scholarships, one by one, dropped out of those sports.

COVID cut her junior college career short. They were in the van driving to Houston when they got word to come back home because the contest was canceled. Fortunately, she had already visited the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and decided that was her next destination. Like I said earlier it was a tough pill for a K-Stater to swallow, but once again my kid was smarter than I was. UNL was a great fit for her and the perfect place.

For the next year and a half, I relived my senior college judging experience through my kid with even more great trips, experiences and livestock. It was lots of miles, lots of work, some highs and a few disappointments, but a journey that was well worth the trip.

It is hard to explain the experience of being on a collegiate team to someone who has not and that is why I was so happy that Tatum got to experience it. It was something she would not have gotten to live if it had not been for the difficult start to her journey early in high school.

We had discussed it many times during the past four years. Why did we put so much effort into athletics? Often it led only to frustration. I don’t have a good answer, other than maybe it was my obsession as a parent, even though I knew there was something better out there. In any case, it was part of the journey and maybe the path would have been completely different without sports. We will never know, but what we do know is that the outcome was great.

I know my daughter is a better person for all of the hard work and effort she put into livestock judging the past four years. I know that she has had the opportunity to see some of the best livestock and meet some of the best breeders during that time. She has traveled thousands of miles and seen places I have never seen. I am so proud of her dedication and all that she accomplished in her collegiate career. I don’t know what path the future will lead her down, but I do know she is better prepared for it.

Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.