Chose to remember the good

By the time you read this we will be out of 2020 and into 2021. What will 2021 bring us? Who knows? If this past year has taught us anything, it is that we have no idea what is coming and no one can predict the future.
All I know is 2020 is over and I can safely say if you are reading this, you survived it and that is worth something.
This past year has been one of the most trying, difficult years I have ever experienced. It had a lot of bad things associated with it, but if we are all honest there was some good that came out of 2020.
It sure was not social distancing, COVID-19 or masks. Those were terrible. I miss handshakes and meeting face to face. Call me old fashioned but that is how I prefer to do business and this stupid pandemic has taken most of that from me.
Admittedly, I have been lucky. Those close to me that have gotten COVID have had the milder form, and I have not lost anyone close. I have not lost my job or suffered any real economic effects of this past year either. If you have, then 2020 has taken on a whole new level of misery and my heart goes out to you.
This year has been more of an inconvenience, and my difficulties have been minor as compared to others. As awful as 2020 has been, I still say there has been some good to come out of it and that is what I will chose to remember first.
First, we all saw what life looks like when we clear our calendars. We stayed home with our families more and were on the run less. I do not know about the rest of you, but it was nice not to have to run somewhere every night. And it was nice to have the rest of my family home with me. Most of us run our lives at such a frenetic pace that we lose track of the little joys like nights at home with our families. I cannot speak for anyone else but that was one of the bright spots in this otherwise dark year.
I hope this year has made the general public realize just how important agriculture is. We saw supply chain interruptions and empty store shelves. There seems to be a push to buy locally and to get to know the farmers and ranchers who produced the food on our tables. That is good and it is a trend I hope continues even after this pandemic is in our rearview mirror. Even if you do not sell directly to the consumer this helps all of us in agriculture out. Trust is based on relationships, and selling directly to consumers is all about relationships.
We also learned that we could do some business remotely. Do not get me wrong – I am sick of meeting remotely, but I must concede that it does have its place and we should consider utilizing it even after life returns to whatever normal will be. Nothing beats a face-to-face meeting, but there is a time when Zoom makes sense and allows me to get a lot of other things done when I normally would have been traveling.
No, 2020 was not all bad. A little good did come out of it, and those good things are what we must focus on going into 2021.
Will the next year be better? I sure hope so, but I am sure it will be full of its own unique challenges, pitfalls and tribulations. I have heard people say it cannot be any worse, and I am not about to issue that challenge. If this year has taught us anything, it is just when you think it cannot get any worse it does.
I remember last year started off with hope and promise – things looked good ahead. Then 2020 came off the rails. By March of last year things had taken a dramatic turn for the worse. Here is hoping the opposite is true for this year.
This new year is starting off with a limp and maybe that means it will end on a high note. I hope we will all enter this year with that eye to the future and hope of a better day ahead – and hopefully in the not-too-distant future.
I think we can all be glad that 2020 is in the past. I will take great joy in burning the calendar.
My hope for each of you in this upcoming new year is that first it will find you and your family healthy. I pray you will be able to find joy in what the year brings you and that you share that with those close to you. I hope we return to our families, churches, organizations and communities and renew relationships put on hold. Most of all, I hope we take the lessons learned from hard times and remember the joy we found in the little things this past year.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.