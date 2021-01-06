Chose to remember the good

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

By the time you read this we will be out of 2020 and into 2021. What will 2021 bring us? Who knows? If this past year has taught us anything, it is that we have no idea what is coming and no one can predict the future.

All I know is 2020 is over and I can safely say if you are reading this, you survived it and that is worth something.

This past year has been one of the most trying, difficult years I have ever experienced. It had a lot of bad things associated with it, but if we are all honest there was some good that came out of 2020.

It sure was not social distancing, COVID-19 or masks. Those were terrible. I miss handshakes and meeting face to face. Call me old fashioned but that is how I prefer to do business and this stupid pandemic has taken most of that from me.

Admittedly, I have been lucky. Those close to me that have gotten COVID have had the milder form, and I have not lost anyone close. I have not lost my job or suffered any real economic effects of this past year either. If you have, then 2020 has taken on a whole new level of misery and my heart goes out to you.

This year has been more of an inconvenience, and my difficulties have been minor as compared to others. As awful as 2020 has been, I still say there has been some good to come out of it and that is what I will chose to remember first.

First, we all saw what life looks like when we clear our calendars. We stayed home with our families more and were on the run less. I do not know about the rest of you, but it was nice not to have to run somewhere every night. And it was nice to have the rest of my family home with me. Most of us run our lives at such a frenetic pace that we lose track of the little joys like nights at home with our families. I cannot speak for anyone else but that was one of the bright spots in this otherwise dark year.