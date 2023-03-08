Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today felt like spring, and I have to admit that spring fever is in high gear with me.

I get to dislike cold more and more as I get older. I don’t know why, maybe it is because the older I get the more cold seems to affect me. Or it could be that I am just getting softer and it has nothing to do with age.

If I were going to be honest, I would probably admit that the latter is truer. In any case, it is harder and harder for me to drag my aching carcass out of the house and into the cold.

I know, it doesn’t make any sense. You would think anyone with as much insulation as I have would enjoy the cold or at least tolerate it better. I used to. Cold weather used to never bother me. Now I start feeling it almost as soon as I walk out. I used to be able to go out in the cold and hunt all day, but the idea of sitting out in the cold just makes my feet and hands hurt.

It might be old age and circulation, but it could be that I am older and wiser too. Yes, you are right, probably not wiser.

I am seeing grass start to green up and other plants break dormancy, and that gives me hope that winter is almost over. Yesterday it was warmer and I could feel spring on the breeze. I don’t know how to explain it, but it just felt like spring.

Then there is the sun. It feels like the sunlight is warmer. I know it isn’t, but it sure feels like the sunshine warms me up faster on nice sunny days. On a side note, I think watching the lambs and calves stretched out in the sun makes me feel like spring is right around the corner.

Yes, I know that complaining about winter and wishing for spring is going to bring on the return of winter. I also know that we can have winter weather clear into April. I remember those Easters when the Easter bunny froze while hiding eggs. The Easter bunny was in favor of indoor egg hunts, but the Easter bunny’s CEO was not. I do realize that winter can and will rear its ugly head at any time in March and probably will two or more times.

I can live through those March cold fronts because I know that I can outlast them. When the cold snaps come in December, January and February I am never sure that they aren’t a long-term pattern. We are due for a long, cold winter. I am just grateful it was not this winter – unless it was for you, and I am sorry. The long and short of it is that March snow usually melts in a couple of days and cold temperatures don’t last exceedingly long.

Melted snow leads to mud and that makes me whiney, too. Although I have to say that this year the mud will be tolerated for a much longer time. I don’t care how we get it, I just want moisture.

Cold, wet and muddy are not high on my list of things I like, but if the temperature is supposed to rise in a day or two, I can put up with it. Of course, that does not mean I won’t grumble and complain. I seem to do a lot more of that the older I get.

Soon after that I will be complaining about the heat and wondering just how good winter might feel. Without a doubt I am built more for winter than I am summer. I really do like spring and fall the best of the seasons but here in the Midwest we only get about three or four days of each.

The older I get the lower my tolerance level gets, not just of the weather but everything in general. Weather, however, is all you can complain about without getting in trouble with someone. Oh wait, there is that climate change thing. I guess I can’t even complain about the weather anymore.

The best part of spring will be the ability to finally wash my chore clothes. We have gotten to the point where I will be counting my chore coat as a dependent on my taxes. It is so bad I can smell it when I am driving down the road in the side-by-side, and that vehicle is open air.

I am sure everyone else around me will appreciate it when my chore coat finally gets its spring washing. It is so bad that the dog started chewing on the cuffs last week.

I know we are still really a month away from spring and I will regret wishing away winter, but I am looking forward to spring and warm weather more than ever this year. That will probably last one or two weeks and then I will start whining about heat and mud. Those of us in agriculture are never happy.