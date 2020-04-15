Spring has sprung and that means the cows are restless, the fences are questionable, and the rancher is nervous.
Yesterday one of my neighbors called and asked me how I was. My answer was: “You are about to tell me. Are you calling because I have cows out?” He said no, so I said I was doing well.
This time of the year, I jump every time the phone rings. It’s 22 more days until we get the cows out to pasture — 22 long days.
Tatum came home the other day right before I was to get on a Zoom meeting. She had run to the vet for some medicine for me and told me she thought we had cows out. (On a side note, it’s funny how few of us had heard of a Zoom meeting before the stay-at-home orders. Now I am doing several of them a week.) In any case, I had about 20 minutes until the meeting and I knew I dare not take the chance of letting the cows find out just how good that green grass across the fence was.
We hopped in the side-by-side and drove the mile over to Dad’s. The whole trip, I was envisioning cows spread across the brome. I was already trying to figure out just how I was going to keep them in for three more weeks. We arrived to find all 25 pairs as close to the electric fence as they could be without touching it, eyeing the few sprigs of green grass on the other side. They were just waiting for the fence to hiccup, maybe for the power to go out when they would get their chance at freedom.
Mind you, their feeders were full of the best and greenest hay I had baled from last summer. I always keep the best hay for the last few weeks of the winter season in hope that it will somewhat pacify the greedy, hungry cows. We pulled up and they immediately started bawling at me. It’s probably a good thing I don’t understand cow because I am sure it was nothing nice. I would guess they were saying something along the line of “go ahead and do your meeting, we are not going anywhere.” Wink, wink. Nod, nod.
I am happy to report that the electric fence held, and I was able to complete my meeting unbothered by phone calls telling me that I had cows out. However, that does not lessen my anxiety about where my cows are or the nervous twitch I develop each time the phone rings. I do have to say, though, that I understand a lot of better things from my cow’s perspective after being in Stay at Home mode for the last three weeks going on four years.
Oh, I admit that it has been kind of nice being home every night and not having to break my neck to get chores done to get to an early morning meeting, but just the restriction on where I can go and what I can do has been wearing. I know it is for the best, it is what we need to do for the common good, but that does not make it any easier. Just like the cows, I can see something better just across the fence, but I know it is out of my reach.
We, as ranchers, know that it is for the best if the cows stay off the grass and allow it to grow either for hay or for summer pasture. The dry hay from last summer may not be what they really want for now, but in the long run a little sacrifice will pay off with green, lush pastures in the next couple of weeks. It’s just like our sacrifice of not doing some things and going some places will help ease the burden on our medical community and allow us to resume normal lives sooner rather than later.
It’s not easy and it’s not pleasant, but it is necessary. Unlike cows, we are capable of thinking things through and reasoning — or at least most of us are. I know it is a pain, but it is necessary to protect many in our communities and maybe even ourselves. I guess it doesn’t preclude us from gazing across the fence or complaining about our situation in life. No one has put restrictions on that yet. Maybe we aren’t so different from livestock.
I know, speaking for myself, that I will probably test the limits of my electric fence boundaries. This social distancing is hard for a people person. It really shouldn’t bother me. I have plenty to do, and it really isn’t stopping me from doing what I really need to do. On the bright side, when that call from the neighbors comes — and it will — I can rest assured that because of the stay-at-home order, I will not be very far away.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.