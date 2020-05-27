We live in extraordinary times, and they call for extraordinary measures. That accounts for many things, but especially haircuts.
Because of stay-at-home measures and social distancing, haircuts were on the list of things that were not allowed. I was fortunate enough to get my haircut right before the pandemic started, not because I had great foresight but because I was traveling to Washington, D.C., and wanted to look presentable. My hair had not been an issue until the last couple of weeks.
I am lucky to have a thick head of hair. Dad is bald, and my worst fear as a younger man was that I would follow his lead. I know it is supposed to be your mother’s side that influences the hairline genes, but it did not work for him. In any case, I still have my full head of really thick hair. I tend to get hot easily anyway, so it really bothers me when my hair gets too long. It had gotten to that point.
Normally I am a law-abiding citizen, but like I said earlier, we are in extraordinary times. My hair had gotten to the point that hippies were giving me the peace sign and calling me Dude. I had let my hat out a couple of notches.
There was no point in even trying to tame it down each morning, so I would cram my hat over the mess and let gravity do its work. Other than being hot, it really did not matter because I was not going anywhere. All the neighbors were sporting the same “do” I was.
However, this past week it had gotten to the point that if the governor did not lift that part of the stay-at-home order, I was going to take drastic measures. I had even started to plan out my outlaw haircut, making sure not to leave a trail on my computer and talking about it in code on my phone. I knew for sure that the haircut police were out there and probably monitoring my every move.
My first thought was to go underground and find a speakeasy barber. I pictured someone in their garage. You would ease down the alley, parking a couple blocks away, making sure you were not tailed. There would be a secret knock and a password to get you into the place. It would be dimly lit, and you would be in between the minivan and the riding lawn mower. You would nod to the other customers, making sure not to make eye contact. They were some seedy looking, long-haired types. The barber would give you a buzz cut, in a speakeasy barber shop there would be only one haircut and you would like it. You would pay in cash and slip out back into the alley, hoping that the haircut police would not notice how loose your hat now fit on your head.
The other more extreme option was to cross the border to get a haircut. I don’t live too far from the border of a place where the restrictions are not as tight, where you are at your own risk of picking up some virus, a place where normal people aren’t required to stay at home. That place is Nebraska.
I was thinking about making an early morning run for the border, working my way up on backroads to avoid the checkpoints that are surely on the border of an unprotected state. I would stop in the first little border town and find a likely looking barber shop. Afterward, I would hope that I could get back across the border without having to wait 14 days.
When I mentioned my plans to Jennifer, she rolled her eyes and offered to get the clippers out and cut my hair. I shuddered and told her I would take my chances with clandestine barbers or border town beauty shops. We had gone the home haircut route before, and I had the scars to prove it. If that was my only way to get my haircut, I have heard that man buns were now in style.
Then, just as I had given up hope the governor moved into Phase 1.5 and allowed haircuts to happen again. I immediately texted my haircut person (beautician would be a stretch in my case) and offered to take her first appointment just after midnight on the day restrictions were lifted. She laughed and said I would have to settle for 10 a.m., and I immediately jumped on the opportunity.
Never has a haircut felt so good, nor have I tipped so well.
We learned some lessons, like masks are fine but it is hard to trim around ears and sideburns with the mask on. We had to take a calculated risk there. In the end, everything worked out and I did not have to resort to a life of crime – yet.
These certainly are extraordinary times we live in, but as of yesterday I am sporting an extraordinary haircut.