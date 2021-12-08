Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Santa, I just want to enjoy the season

Thanksgiving is over and now the Christmas season can begin.

Tatum and I have been having this discussion for a few weeks now. She started listening to Christmas music shortly after Halloween, and that is completely wrong in my book. I say, one holiday at a time.

Of course, the stores all started putting Christmas stuff out shortly after the Fourth of July, especially Hobby Lobby. That is another reason I try never to set foot in that store. Believe me, as soon as the dishes are cleared at Thanksgiving, I am ready to start the Christmas season. It is my favorite time of the year.

When I was a little kid, I do not ever remember writing a letter to Santa Claus. That could explain some of the lean Christmases. Actually, my behavior as a child probably has a lot more to do with it, as well as the grain and livestock markets. Looking back, though, I have decided that I should have covered all of my bases and wrote a letter to Santa.

I could really use a good Christmas this year so why not start now. Here is my letter to Santa.

Dear Santa, I have been really good this year. I have kept the amount of grumbling and growling to a minimum when working livestock or working on equipment. I know my family may not agree, but I have tried really hard to be good. I hope and I promise to be better next year. I would just come down to the mall and see you myself, but the security guards keep kicking me out of line.