Dear Santa, I just want to enjoy the season
Thanksgiving is over and now the Christmas season can begin.
Tatum and I have been having this discussion for a few weeks now. She started listening to Christmas music shortly after Halloween, and that is completely wrong in my book. I say, one holiday at a time.
Of course, the stores all started putting Christmas stuff out shortly after the Fourth of July, especially Hobby Lobby. That is another reason I try never to set foot in that store. Believe me, as soon as the dishes are cleared at Thanksgiving, I am ready to start the Christmas season. It is my favorite time of the year.
When I was a little kid, I do not ever remember writing a letter to Santa Claus. That could explain some of the lean Christmases. Actually, my behavior as a child probably has a lot more to do with it, as well as the grain and livestock markets. Looking back, though, I have decided that I should have covered all of my bases and wrote a letter to Santa.
I could really use a good Christmas this year so why not start now. Here is my letter to Santa.
Dear Santa, I have been really good this year. I have kept the amount of grumbling and growling to a minimum when working livestock or working on equipment. I know my family may not agree, but I have tried really hard to be good. I hope and I promise to be better next year. I would just come down to the mall and see you myself, but the security guards keep kicking me out of line.
I do not need much but if you could provide me with timely rains, good markets and take a few of these aches and pains away, we could call that good for this year. I guess you’re not the one who controls the rain, and even Santa does not have any sway on the markets. Yes, I know what causes the aches and pains. That is probably up to me to take care of, but surely as someone who lives on cookies and milk, you can understand the struggle.
If rain and the markets are out, how about you bring me a pickup that does not break down, cows that stay in and a dog that listens? (See? Rain and the markets were not so bad.) I guess a new pickup is a lot to ask for, given all the supply chain problems this year.
As far as the cows that stay in, how about a new fence charger? I bet you have some good fencing ideas. Keeping flying reindeer in should be right up there with goats.
As for the dog listening, I do not know why I should expect that when no one and nothing else does. By the way, all Roo the cow dog wants is for the cone of shame to come off before Christmas. To be honest, we would all like that too.
I guess I really do not need much. I have come to the point in my life where socks are exciting gifts. I have learned that possessions are just stuff that wears out and accumulates. Jennifer tells me I do not really need any more stuff, and she is right. All I really want for Christmas is for the kids to make it home, good health and a full house. I would really like it if I could get together with all of my friends and family and not worry about what is going on in the world around us.
I would not mind some peanut brittle or sugar cookies, but more than that I just want to be able to get back to the things that make the Christmas season special. I want to sing Christmas carols and go to Christmas Eve service. I want to go to Christmas parties to see old friends, laugh, talk and enjoy good food. I want to listen to Christmas music, watch the classic Christmas movies and look at lights. Most of all, I want time to just enjoy the season and not be in so much of a rush. That is not too much to ask, is it?
On second thought, I really do not need to send you my list. You need to focus on those kids who are anxiously sending their lists to you and waiting with great anticipation. If you could swing that rain thing and the markets, I would sure appreciate it, but I was going to take my chances anyway, with or without your help.
No, how about we just work together to bring a little of the Christmas spirit to this world? We really need it right now. I know you will do your part, and I will try to do mine. All of us jolly, fat guys need to stick together. Good luck out there this year. We are all pulling for you.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.