Dedication on display at your county fair

Tomorrow starts county fair livestock show judging season for me. I have been judging county fairs since I graduated from college, and I would hate to think how many I have done in the past nearly 30 years. When I was young, dumb and single I judged as many as I could fit into my schedule. Then time and responsibilities started to creep in, and I found myself having other things that really should be a priority.

A couple of years ago, I told myself I was going to retire from county fair judging. It was time to hand it over to younger, more eager judges who could handle the late nights or early mornings better – someone who did not have as many commitments. That sort of worked for a year or two. I had myself down to one or two contests that I did for a friend and that is pretty much the case yet.

This year I took on four shows. That is not many, especially compared to the number I did when I was younger. I had many weeks right out of college that I did four in a week. Now, I think four is a good number and I am really looking forward to them. I may change my mind when I have to leave before the sun is up, but I am still excited.

Yes, I have hay I still need to be baling and lots of other tasks that I should be doing but I am willing to make the sacrifice. I promise you I will have something happen at each show that will remind me why I still judge. I would invite all of you to go to your local county fair and you will see what I mean. It will make you feel so much better about the future.

Often times my memorable moments do not involve the individual that receives the champion ribbon, but it is one of the youths who placed a little farther down the line. They are the youth who will come up to me after the show and want more information about what they could do to be better. Or they may simply be proud of their project and want to tell me more about it, and that is my favorite part.