Dole’s public service an example to strive for today

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time.

This past week we lost one of my childhood heroes. I have said many times that I am a political junkie. I know it is weird and I know it is not right, but I must admit it. Growing up two of the people I wanted to meet the most were George Brett of the Kansas City Royals and Sen. Bob Dole. I came awfully close several times to meeting Sen. Dole, but it never quite worked out. That will be a regret I will always have now.

I am not sure when I identified Sen. Dole as a hero, but I know I was not very old. It was probably during grade school. I know that is not typical, but my parents instilled a sense of service to the public in me, and he embodied my idea of what that meant. I have always been in awe of people who show natural leadership, and Sen. Dole was the best example of that I, personally, have seen.

I am sure he had his flaws. He was human and we all have our own unique flaws, but that is not important now as we look back on a life well lived. His wartime service and recovery from profoundly serious wounds are enough to categorize him as a hero we should all look up too. When he was wounded, he had a choice: he could give up right then and there or pick himself up and charge on. Thankfully for all of us he chose to charge on.

I always admired the way he did not shy away from his disability, but it was not the center of attention either. He did not let his physical limitations slow him down. His leadership to help people with disabilities was something that all of us should learn from. He championed to make life better and fairer for those with limitations and kept pushing even after he left his elected service.