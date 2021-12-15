Dole’s public service an example to strive for today

This past week we lost one of my childhood heroes. I have said many times that I am a political junkie. I know it is weird and I know it is not right, but I must admit it. Growing up two of the people I wanted to meet the most were George Brett of the Kansas City Royals and Sen. Bob Dole. I came awfully close several times to meeting Sen. Dole, but it never quite worked out. That will be a regret I will always have now.
I am not sure when I identified Sen. Dole as a hero, but I know I was not very old. It was probably during grade school. I know that is not typical, but my parents instilled a sense of service to the public in me, and he embodied my idea of what that meant. I have always been in awe of people who show natural leadership, and Sen. Dole was the best example of that I, personally, have seen.
I am sure he had his flaws. He was human and we all have our own unique flaws, but that is not important now as we look back on a life well lived. His wartime service and recovery from profoundly serious wounds are enough to categorize him as a hero we should all look up too. When he was wounded, he had a choice: he could give up right then and there or pick himself up and charge on. Thankfully for all of us he chose to charge on.
I always admired the way he did not shy away from his disability, but it was not the center of attention either. He did not let his physical limitations slow him down. His leadership to help people with disabilities was something that all of us should learn from. He championed to make life better and fairer for those with limitations and kept pushing even after he left his elected service.
Sen. Dole’s wit and one liners were my favorite part of his personality. I know many political pundits also think his sharp tongue was his downfall in his quest to be president. Personally, I think he would have done better if he had been turned loose. If nothing else, it would have made the debates and campaign speeches much more entertaining. Many at the national level marveled at his dry, sharp humor but those of us from Kansas knew that was just the Kansas kid in him coming through.
What I admired most about Sen. Dole was his ability to work across the aisle and compromise without losing his integrity. I wish our politicians could go back and learn a little more from him. It is my hope that the spotlight on Sen. Dole’s life and career will inspire some of our elected officials to be more like him. I know it is not likely in this day and age, but we sure would benefit from a few more Bob Doles in government.
I always felt like Sen. Dole did what he thought was right and not what he thought would get him headlines. Here again maybe a few of our elected officials from both sides of the aisle could learn a thing or two from him. I just wish we could get away from the idea that it has to be one hundred percent 100% my way or nothing. Governing from the extreme edges is not the example Sen. Dole left us with.
Without a doubt, Sen. Bob Dole was a larger-than-life person, one of the greatest public servants Kansas will ever have and dare I say, the United States will ever have. I will miss that calm, gravely, deep voice with those sharp one liners. At least for me, he made me feel more assured that things would be all right and that he had my best interest at heart.
I am proud that I got to cast my vote for Bob Dole both as a senator and for President of the United States. Those were some of the votes I was the most confident in, and I wish I could continue to cast them. I will forever hold Sen. Dole as the model for those I will support for public office. It is an ideal few will live up too.
Again, I will say that I realize that not all of you will see him in the light I do. That is fine. However, I hope that between his military honors and his life in public service, we can all agree that his was a life well lived. I will always regret not having met Sen. Bob Dole in person, but I will try to honor his legacy by doing what I can to make our nation a little better in my own way. Rest in Peace Sen. Dole. We owe you a great deal.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.