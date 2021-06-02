Don’t wish against the rain

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I am torn. I do not know what to think or what to hope for. I have often said I will not complain about the rain because it is easier to figure out what to do with too much of it rather than too little. However, I fear there is a breaking point for everything, and I am nearly at that point.

Not to sound ungrateful but I have a lot of rye that is getting mature, and the time to hay brome is nearly upon us – not to mention the fact that I have not planted any soybeans.

I think my blood pressure is starting to rise, and yet I do not want to wish against the rain. I am afraid that if I complain about it being too wet then it will stop raining for a long time. That would be much worse.

I know my thoughts and feelings have absolutely no control over the weather, but can we take that chance? The answer is no.

Part of my problem is that while it has rained nearly every day for two or three weeks, we really have not gotten that much rain. At least here around my place we have not. I know others have had huge rains and are dealing with much different problems.

Yes, I am living, breathing proof that we are never satisfied in the world of agriculture. It is always too wet or too dry and we spend much of our time lamenting our current condition. It also seems like the weather goes right from one extreme to the other with no buffer in between. Is it climate change? Probably, but do I believe we humans are responsible for it? The jury is still out on that one, and it really does not matter right now anyway. Let me get my crops planted and hay baled then we can debate the climate. Right now I have more pressing problems.