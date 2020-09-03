I am not going to beat around the bush, this has been one of the hardest weeks of my life after my mother-in-law passed away unexpectedly. I know this should probably trigger some kind of mother-in-law joke but not for me; mine was truly more of a mother than an in-law.
My mother passed away 15 years ago and from that time on, Ruth took over being my mother. I can say without a doubt that she treated me like one of her children. She was my one of my biggest supporters and one of my biggest critics, and that is why I loved her.
It all goes back to the first time I met Ruth. Jennifer and I were dating. It was getting really serious and it was time to meet the parents. As we pulled up to the house Jennifer said to me, “I am nothing like my mother.” Well, after 10 minutes I knew she was just exactly like her mother and 25-plus years later I can say my daughter is just like her grandmother, too. And that is a good thing.
Ruth was one of the straightest shooting, most brutally honest people I have ever met. You always knew where she stood, and that is something refreshing that we need more of in this world. I could ask her anything, talk about anything and always get her straight, unvarnished opinion. It was an opinion that I valued beyond any other.
We would often stay up late and spend hours discussing everything from finances to politics. I learned a lot from her. Another thing I loved about Ruth is that when you would discuss an issue and she put thought into it. If you made a good enough case you could sway her to change her mind. Not very often, but it could and did happen.
Life as the son-in-law was good, until the grandkids came along and then I took a back seat. I do not think I have ever seen anyone prouder and more fiercely protective of their grandkids. Her grandkids were No. 1 in her world and no one was even close. She would change plans and go miles out of her way to cheer them on, no matter what they chose to participate in.
The pinnacle event to Ruth was the county fair. She was legendary in her support of 4-H at the fair. She was universally known as Grandma Ruth at both the Pottawatomie and Pratt County Fair. She was there helping check in projects, being a gopher at the livestock show or helping feed the village. As my sister-in-law Jodi said, “If it wasn’t in her magic bag of supplies, it didn’t exist.”
I am not sure how any of us would have gotten through the fairs without her. It’s not easy when your kids marry extension agents, but Ruth took the challenge head on and picked up all the broken pieces. She was the biggest cheerleader and motivational speaker any kid could have ever wanted, and her grandchildren adored her and loved her dearly.
Her devotion went beyond events and fairs. She took a deep interest in teaching them skills they needed to survive on their own. Important things like how to bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie, a skill all of them have worked on and gotten close but not perfected.
Ruth also taught all of us about public service and how to give back to our community. She did so much for her church, from helping prepare it for holidays to playing the organ each Sunday. Ruth also loved to pass her passion for agriculture on through her work in the Pratt County Farm Bureau. She especially loved to share agriculture with elementary students.
Best of all, Ruth did much of this behind the scenes, not wanting any attention or credit. She did things because that was the right thing to do, another trait this world needs more of. If we all pitched in and did our share like my mother-in-law much of this world’s problems would be solved.
Without a doubt there is a gaping hole in my heart, one just like the day I lost my mother. I am not looking forward to life without her guidance and wisdom. I also ache for my kids and my nieces who have lost their hero and mentor, but I do find comfort in the pain.
I find comfort in seeing that my wife and daughter are just like her – tough, determined, independent, honest women who can do anything they put their minds to.
I find comfort in knowing that I am a better person because she shared her opinion and wisdom with me, and I had enough sense to listen. Yes, we lost our rock, the center of our universe, but there is ultimately comfort knowing that her legacy lives on through everyone in her family, even us in-laws.