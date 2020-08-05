You know that little voice in the back of your head telling you that what you are about to do is a mistake? Yeah, I have one of those, too. And, no, I do not listen to mine either. The worst part of it is my little voice will tell me, “I told you so” afterward.
This past week, we had a lot of rain. I am never going to complain about rain in the summer, but I will grumble occasionally about what happens because of the rain. This rain made a lot of mud. The mud did two things. First, it made my back sore from wearing mud boots to do chores, and that made me grumpy. It also made matters much more complicated when it came to feeding hay to the critters I have in the lots.
My loader tractor is in the shop and I am down to feeding with the skid loader. No problem, normally, but this year is anything but normal. We had some rain and for two days, I knew better than to try to put a bale in the feeder, but on the third day I thought it was dry enough. I know, there I go again thinking. I should know that is a lost cause. In any case, I set out to feed hay with the skid loader.
The first two pens went fine — no problems, no incidents, Then we got to the pen the butcher cattle were in. It is used more frequently and therefore the mud is a little deeper and a little soupier. As I started through the gate, the little voice in the back of my head started to squawk, telling me that this was not going to work, and I was about to get stuck. I made it through the gate with a minimal amount of spinning, and the voice got louder telling me I had gotten lucky and to drop the bale inside the gate and get out while I still could.
“I am not rolling that bale ring through the slop and getting muddy. I’ll show you,” I told the voice in my head. (OK, so I cannot be the only one who has arguments with the voice. At least, I hope I am not the only one.) I plowed on — literally plowed on.
I almost pulled it off but with about a foot to go, the skid loader stopped moving. I tried going forward, nothing. I tried going backward, nothing. I tried pushing, and still nothing.
“I told you so. Now what are you going to do Mr. I’ll Show You?”
Not only was the voice mocking me, but it was doing it in a snarky tone. Come to think of it, the voice sounded familiar, but I could not put my finger on where I had heard it before.
I climbed out of the cab, and that took some doing. I was able to drop the bale just far enough away to allow for just enough room for this old fat guy to squeeze out. It was stuck and stuck good.
My daughter was helping me feed, so I had a ride back to get a tractor. Since the cattle were in the pen, it was going to be a three-person operation to pull the skid loader out. We had to wait for my wife to get home from work.
It was later in the day and soon Jennifer was home. She was really thrilled about my situation. We got to the pen, squeezed the tractor into position and dug the hooks out on the skid loader. I told you I was really stuck.
Pulling it out was not terribly hard. It was a bit complicated because of the tight area we had to work in and the depth of the muck and slop we had to deal with. In a few short minutes, we had the skid loader free and I was backing up to get the slack out of the chain.
It was hot and very humid, and I had sweated through every layer of clothing I had on. My wife accused me of being grumpy. I prefer to call it terse and authoritative. My daughter offered her second opinion that it was not authoritative but grumpy — very grumpy.
We got the chain picked up, drove the tractor and skid loader out of the pen and as we were gathered at the gate, my wife looked the situation over. “I would have not tried to drive in, and I would most certainly have dropped the bale off before I got stuck,” she said in a snarky, mocking tone.
That was the moment when I realized why the voice in my head sounded so familiar. “You know you sound a lot like the voice in my head,” I told her.
That was when I heard, “I told you so,” in stereo.