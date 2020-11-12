Last week I got an email telling me that Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, K-State ag economics professor passed away. The news stunned me.
I was building electric fence and the thought of Dr. Flinchbaugh not being with us gave me a gnawing sense of loss that grew all day. Like thousands upon thousands of students at Kansas State over the past 49 years, I took Dr. Flinchbaugh’s ag policy class. That class and getting to meet him changed my life forever and had an impact on my life like no other class I participated in before or after it.
Over the next 30 years I became one of Dr. Flinchbaugh’s people. Again, there are thousands, upon thousands of us who feel this way. He had the gift of remembering people and knowing a great deal about them. He always made you feel like you were someone and that you were important, but that was not why I will miss him so much.
I have been around very few people from whom I could learn so much in such little time, and the information I gained each time was so valuable. He was entertaining, thought provoking and the master of knowing how ag policy and government worked.
I do not know what I thought I was going to learn when I signed up for his class. I was just told I had to take it and that it was hard. Hard was an understatement. I do not know that I ever worked so hard on another class.
So many classes you take in college are just about the process, and a lot of the information is stuff you will never use in the real world. Not so with Dr. Flinchbaugh’s ag policy class.
Without a doubt I have used the information from his class nearly every day of my life, but not in the way you might think. His lecture on Kings and Kingmakers is something every young person should hear and learn. It is the single most important key to success in the real world.
The capstone experience of his class was “The Paper.” It was an enormous portion of your grade and had to be on the topic of ag policy. I chose the new NAFTA deal that was being negotiated (I know I am showing my age).
I was not unlike my son or most college age men, and I put off writing the paper. At the time, I was also on the livestock judging team at K-State and we were preparing to leave on a two-plus-week journey to the American Royal and Louisville. The paper was due during this trip and I had no good excuse not to finish it - other than trying to make the traveling team took up much of the space in my beany little brain.
I was going to have to make the journey to Dr. Flinchbaugh’s office and beg for mercy. At that point, the only thing I knew of Dr. Flinchbaugh was my interactions with him in class. He came off as a gruff, tough-as-nails, cigar-chewing, bigger-than-life professor with a biting sense of humor who didn’t take guff or excuses from anyone, especially a student. I was scared.
I made the appointment to see him and sat nervously in his office waiting for his secretary, Mary, to send me to something worse than death. Finally, it was my time to go in, and I approached his desk with hat in hand and begged for mercy. I explained that I was on the edge of making the judging team and we worked hours each day and I just did not have time to work on the paper. Oh, and it was due while we were gone.
I finished and meekly made myself as small as I could in the chair, waiting for him to kick me out of class, fail me and run me out of college. Instead, he immediately softened up and told me that he too had judged livestock in college. He proceeded to tell me stories about his own judging career.
I left his office completely relieved, feeling much better about myself, and with a file full of information on NAFTA. I wrote the paper, and I guess I got an A on it. At least that is what Dr. Flinchbaugh would tell me every time I saw him.
Our paths crossed often, and I told him I owed him a debt of gratitude. Before his class I did not know I had a passion for ag policy and politics. His class opened my eyes to a world that would change my life and later change the life of my daughter who is following her own passion for ag policy and public service.
We had often talked about having lunch together, and it was my own fault I never scheduled one, a regret I will live with forever. I am comforted by the knowledge that I got to spend a few moments with someone as great as Dr. Flinchbaugh and in the process I learned so much.
We all should be so lucky to leave such a great and wide legacy as Dr. Flinchbaugh did. His legacy in agricultural policy is legendary, but the legacy of lives touched through teaching is even more incredible. We were all better for knowing him.