Everything has its season, and as fall nears winter one of those things that happen is our annual effort to bring cows home from summer pasture and weaning the calves.
Most of the hard work in this process was done three weeks ago when we gave the calves their pre-weaning shots. That was a long, tough day. Now all we had left to do is to bring everyone home, give the calves a booster shot and split them from their mommas. That all sounds easy enough. The day went smoothly with just a couple of hiccups due to the chute not working quite right.
We fence line wean and for the most part it goes well — especially since our house is a quarter mile from the pens and well insulated. I can hardly hear a thing. My neighbor across the road might have a different story, but they are not too loud.
The next morning, Jennifer and I walked out to do chores and commented about just how quiet the calves were, maybe a little too quiet. We started to worry. Much to our relief, when we got within viewing range of the pen, we could see that we had calves in it. I mentioned it looked like most of the calves, anyway. Those words would turn out to be prophetic.
We fed and checked the newly weaned calves and went on our way. It was Sunday and we went to church. On the way home we drove past the pasture surrounding the pens and noticed a nice black baldy pair. Most Sundays that would have been a nice sight, unless you had weaned the day before. None of the other cows in that bunch had a calf, so we decided we either missed one gathering the pairs in that pasture or one had gotten past us sorting. No big deal if it was just one calf.
It was going to be a relaxing Sunday afternoon. I was going to water and check the cattle and then settle in for a late afternoon football game on TV. I went back over to the pens to run water and on my way over I noticed another pair, then another one and soon three or four more. This was not a good sign.
I hurriedly got to the pens and checked. It looked to be about the same number as before. I decided to take a little harder look at the pen and that is when I found it. The corner wire had broken and when a little pressure was applied, it would open just enough for a calf to squeeze out. What kept all of them from shoving through was a bit of a mystery to me but sometimes you just do not ask why.
That discovery just about ruined my day. (At least the Chiefs came through with a win.) I pouted and cussed my luck the rest of the day and into Monday. You go from feeling good about what you have accomplished to the idea that the calves had outsmarted you. It was not a good feeling.
Monday came around and Ike was home. It was going to be a busy day of feeding and tying up loose ends. We had to feed the newly weaned cows and the newly unweaned cows, too. I mentioned to Ike that maybe we could put the calves in the sorting pens and see if the cows and calves would come in. Then I said, it probably will not work.
I started through the cows with a bale of hay and they all started to follow. Ike told me to drive through the gate and wait, he and his dog would do the rest. His dog Roo is just a little over 2 years old and has the makings of a good cow dog. Ike has spent a lot of time with her and they both have their moments.
I sat in my tractor cab and watched all of it through the mirror. Ike and Roo kept after the cows, slow and easy, and soon all the cows and calves filtered into the pen and were caught.
Ike worked at sorting off cows and soon most were back out in the pasture. We were down to a couple dozen cows and the 12 calves that had escaped. We decided not to get greedy and put them in some other pens. We sorted the remaining cows off and reunited the calves with their other mates, then we were right back to where we were on Saturday — only this time the corner of the pen was well wired, and two other places were reinforced, too.
I know it is bad luck to brag on dogs and kids because the minute you do, they will prove you wrong, but I just had to in this case. I must admit that it was pretty satisfying to watch them work and get a difficult task done with very little help from me.
As soon as the gates were shut, I praised them both and scratched one of them behind the ears. Just another little reminder to not sweat the little things. Life is good.