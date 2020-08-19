Our church is without a pastor right now and we are filling the pulpit on a week-to-week basis. I mentioned to the elder who oversees finding someone each week that I probably could do it if need be. He is a brilliant guy, so I assumed that he would have enough sense to know that I would be a bad choice and that I would be way out over my skis. I guess I was wrong and now I am going to be delivering the message next Sunday. Up until now, I had not realized how much pressure that comes with.
When it became reality, I panicked. I have no training and I really should have paid more attention in Sunday school when Mrs. Balderson and Mrs. Carnahan desperately tried to teach me about the Bible and lessons I would need to know. Truth be known I was there more because they brought cookies – that and staying home was not an option with my mother. In any case, I am really wishing I had paid more attention to those Bible verses we had to learn.
In my moment of panic a voice of reason and clarity came to me. My wife said, talk about agriculture – something you know. Those of us in agriculture are in favor with God. Again, I am not a Bible scholar so I am probably wrong, but it seems as though agriculture is mentioned as many times or more than any other profession in the Bible. From shepherds to farmers – yes, I believe even apple farmers (minus the snake) – God loves those of us in agriculture.
Why is that? Well, I believe it is because we know and understand faith better than any other group of people. Each year we take a single bag of seed, put it in the ground and over the period of a few months it multiplies into many bushels. It takes a mountain of faith to believe that if I prepare the soil, put this one seed in the ground, give it a little bit of fertilizer and take care of the weeds, that it will grow into a plant and repay me. Yes, I have taken plant science and I understand the science behind crop development, but it still takes faith to believe that it will happen.
Those of us who produce livestock are no different. Raising sheep, I better understand why Jesus used sheepherders and sheep as an example so many times. Let’s be honest, sheep are dumb. They do things impulsively, are helpless and need a lot of supervision and guidance. They are a lot like us humans. If you don’t believe me just watch the news. It also takes a lot of faith to know that the lamb, calf or pig you helped bring into this world as a helpless baby will grow, mature and eventually provide us with food that we need to survive.
I know I am not the smartest guy in agriculture but there are many more things that I do not understand but instead rely on the faith that if I do this then this will be the result. Everything we do in agriculture is predicated on faith. We plant in the spring with the faith that the sun will warm the soil and rain will fall out of the sky. Notice I did not say anything about how warm it might get or how much rain might fall. Those things are out of our hands. That adds to the faith because we also have faith that God will provide for us when we get too much or too little of rain or sun.
The parable of the sower was one of the verses I looked at when I was working on my message. It occurred to me that Jesus taught us a semester of crop science in one paragraph with that story. He covered soil science with the rocky ground, pest management with the birds and weeds with the thorns. If that does not bolster your faith, I do not know what will. It also occurred to me while I was working on this that the faith of a farmer is what we are missing these days.
Science is great and I believe that God is the one who unlocks that knowledge for us, but knowledge still requires faith. In many aspects of our current society what we are lacking is faith – faith that God will get us through this and that we must trust his plan.
Maybe that faith is hard for people not involved in agriculture to understand. After all we are lucky because we get to experience faith firsthand and we reap the benefits of being faithful.
The biggest leap of faith is to think that I can teach anyone about faith. I know God can do anything, but this is a real stretch. Then again God works miracles all the time. To use me to communicate might just be his biggest accomplishment this side of Moses. I guess it all takes a little faith.