We finished harvest last week, and it was a pretty good one for the most part. It went relatively smoothly with few delays and fewer breakdowns.
I would not dare say that without being finished because I know one of the first laws of farming is to never comment on how smooth things are going until the last acre is harvested and the last bushel is in the bins. We had few problems other than one lost spring, one broken chain and the fire.
Yes, I said the fire. It was a couple of weeks ago on Sunday. I know, my problems on Sundays are well chronicled, and I should know better than to try to work on Sunday. At least in this case I had gone to church first and maybe that is why it was just a small fire.
To set the stage, it was a hot, dry day in the middle of a hot, dry week in the middle of a hot, dry month. To top it off, the wind was blowing at around 30 mph with gusts up to 40. As I serviced the combine and looked it over that day, the thought of how bad a fire would be had crept into my head. I suppose that is where the problems started. I had also seen posts from friends about combine fires all over the Midwest and my alert level was high.
I was on one of my favorite fields. It is relatively big for me and the rows are about as long and as straight as they get in my part of the world. The beans were good and dry and harvesting them was a pleasure. The Kansas City Chiefs were on the radio and life was good. There was nowhere else I would rather be in the world. I was really looking forward to the afternoon.
My only problem was that the air conditioner was not working, and I was operating with the cab door open. Dust was all around me. I know I should have had a mask on (we do have a healthy supply these days), but I just do not like wearing a mask. I know, it is not a good problem to have in the times we are living in.
In any case, I was combining away free as a bird, listening to the Chiefs beat up on the Raiders. That was when I smelled it, just a slight twinge of smoke in the air. After a second, I convinced myself it was just the diesel exhaust and kept going. But the thought just would not go away. Occasionally I got just that slight tickle of smoke. Like I said, my radar was already on high alert and I could not get the thought of fire out of my head.
I got to the end of the field and decided to get a closer look. It was a good spot because it was down in the timber and the wind was well blocked. I walked around the combine and got more and more of an odor of smoke, but I could not see any smoke. My nose was not working very well after about a week of working with an open cab and no mask, but soon I had it narrowed down to the area between the engine and the grain bin, and then I saw it – just a few wisps of smoke. I decided not to be a hero and called for backup.
Isaac and Jennifer were feeding cattle and sheep and I called Isaac. I calmly told him I had a fire on the combine and I needed him to bring the water extinguisher. His first response was that they were in the middle of feeding ewes and he did not have time and then he paused and asked me again to repeat what I had said. Soon after that he and Jennifer were there with the fire extinguisher that should have been on the combine. I had already pretty much put the fire out with my water jug, but we finished it off with the extinguisher.
A quick inspection revealed the start of a pack rat nest just in front of the engine, and removal was easy. That pack rat nest was not there the day before. The extinguisher was refilled and recharged and it was determined that the smoldering fire had not caused any damage. Not having an air conditioner had probably saved the day. I went back to cutting beans and listening to the football game. At least the cutting beans part turned out well.
I learned something that day. First, never forget the extinguisher, and second it is better to be lucky than good. Old Sparky and I finished the harvest without further incident, and I was once again reminded about working on Sunday. All in all, it was definitely one of those experiences that got filed in the “well that could have been worse” category.