Yesterday we brought the fall cows home to calve. All we had to do was load and haul them home. The facilities were good, and the cows were ultra-calm and tame. The temperatures were in the 70s, the sky was blue and the wind was calm. In Kansas, we do not have many days like that. Life was good, and it was going to be an easy day. What could go wrong?
I have always heard that nothing is foolproof to a sufficiently talented fool, and this experience was living proof. The cows came in well and we caught them easily. This may have been because I was not in charge of catching them. They were in the pen and ready to be hauled when I arrived. Again, how much easier does it get?
We backed up to the loading spot and easily gathered the first load. It was going to take about an hour round-trip. I needed to make at least four trips to get them home, and I had about six hours before I had to leave for a meeting that evening. No problem.
Isaac was there to help me, along with his cow dog in training, Roo. Roo is a great dog. She is just a little over 2 years old and he has gotten her started out very well, but she is still a pup. The only way to make a good cow dog is to get them experience and to take them everywhere with you. Isaac has done a great job with her. She just needs a little seasoning. Well, she got some this trip.
We made the first trip without any problem and started back. I backed up to the loading area for the second group, no problem. We easily sorted off eight cows to go on the trailer. They were big cows and very pregnant, so we decided not to crowd them. After all, we had plenty of time.
Just as they got up to the trailer, the lead cow decided she did not like something about her ride and started to turn around. This started a chain reaction and soon they were pushing on the panels on either side of the trailer.
That was the moment when Ike said, “You forgot to chain the gate to the trailer.”
Sure enough, the gate swung open, the cows turned around and went out into the bigger catch pen. No problem, except for the fact that the gate to the pasture was still open. Isaac was in hot pursuit and trying to make it to the gate before the cows did. That was when he called for Roo. She had been patiently waiting in the truck for her chance, and now was the time. She bailed out the truck window like Superman and right into the middle of the cows.
In reflection, that may not have been the best time to unload the dog. I guess dog handlers, like puppies, learn from experience, and most of that bad.
Roo landed in the middle of the cows, propelling the front half out the gate at a higher rate of speed and confusing the back half. Isaac then told her to get around them, which she promptly did as commanded. She got around the half still in the pen and pushed them out into the pasture with the front group.
There was a narrowing of the path into the pasture and that gave us an opportunity to stop them, except that the cow dog in training was still doing her job and herded them down the path in spite of her handler telling her to abort her mission.
This was one of those times in life where you realize you have a choice. I could have gotten mad about the dog and scattering the cows, but it was my fault that they were out there in the first place and the dog was not going to learn sitting in the pickup cab. I was the one who had not chained the gate shut — as much as I wanted to growl at my help, I could not.
Isaac and I regrouped and decided to load another eight cows. This time, with Isaac’s reminding, I did chain the gate and soon we had the trailer loaded. Just as we shut the door, we noticed that the eight escapees were standing near the gate. Isaac and Roo circled around them and I got around the other side. They gave us a little resistance, just so we knew they could get away if they wanted to. Quickly, Roo — this time positioned behind all the cows — pushed them through the gate and we had them caught again.
In the end, we lost about 15 minutes and we got the cows hauled. Roo and her handler got some valuable experience and we were no worse for the wear. The biggest lesson for all three of us was the reminder that when things go bad working cows, just take a deep breath and reset the situation. That and always make sure you have tame, gentle cattle. On second thought, that lesson is the most important. Tame cows are the answer.