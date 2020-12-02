The Christmas season is upon us, and it sure snuck up on me. Much like everything else in 2020, Christmas will be very different this year. Well, I guess so anyway. We really do not know what it will be like since it is a month away and who knows what will happen in a month’s time.
I have been as bummed as anyone about the recent pandemic and all the changes it has brought to our lives. It is no secret that I am a people person, so isolating is not something I do very easily. Now I am looking at a December calendar that looks like nothing I have ever seen. It is blank.
My December calendar is usually packed with meetings. I do not know why, but in a typical year it seems as though everyone has decided that since there is nothing on in December, they will add a meeting. Soon those meetings fill up a good portion of my calendar, and where there is not a meeting, a Christmas party pops up.
The past few Decembers have been one of my busiest months of the year, and lost in the shuffle is Christmas and the deepest, truest meaning of the season.
This year I have almost nothing on my calendar. That makes me sad in some ways but also presents an opportunity to find the real meaning of the season. Instead of jetting off to the next commitment, this year should present the chance to have some quiet time to reflect on the real meaning of the season. My favorite thing to do during Christmas is to turn on the lights on the tree, turn off overhead lights and just enjoy the glow with a little Christmas music. There should be ample time for that this year.
Yes, this year has had challenges and sacrifices to say the least. We have all given up a lot because of the pandemic. I am not about to get into the debate of what is right and what should be done. Honestly, I am over all of that. I am tired of the arguing of both sides and I am choosing to social distance in order to escape all of that. I like it out here on the farm.
This all just highlights the fact that we all have a choice about how we are going to live our lives. We can complain about what we do not have and what we cannot do, or we can simply make the best of a bad situation.
Our happiness and our attitude are our choice, no matter what happens or what is going on — and this pandemic is no different. That is especially true during this Christmas season. We have the choice, so do not blow it. Sure, we can sit around and bemoan what we cannot do.
I am going to miss the gatherings with friends and family the most. If I was completely honest with myself, I would admit that I like the rush of going from one thing to the next. But that is not going to happen this year, no matter how much I kick my feet and protest.
Instead, I can make the best of the situation. I can spend some extra time to have quiet meditation about the real meaning of the season and the greatest gift any of us will ever receive. I can choose to savor the time with my immediate family, watch sappy Christmas movies, and recreate traditions that we have never had time to do.
I do not know that I have ever been as grateful and excited about having my now adult children home from college for the holidays.
I am looking forward to days home in my warm comfortable house with no place to go. I am looking forward to the smells of baking, the sounds of Christmas music and the decorations of the holidays around me. I am anxious for days that maybe move a little slower — when the anticipation builds just a little more each day. Maybe this will bring some of that childlike excitement for Christmas back into my life.
I hope I can choose to look at the positive in any situation. If there was one with this current pandemic, it is the appreciation for everything around me — and most importantly my friends and family. Slowing the pace has helped me remember that the best place to be in the evening is home and the best people to share that time with is my family. I hope this slower paced Christmas season will magnify that.
My wish for each of you this Christmas is to not lament about what is missing but to savor and enjoy what is present. Do not spend time thinking about what you cannot do but give thanks for what you are blessed with.
Life is a choice and only you can make yourself happy. That is a skill we can hone during this trying time. Take time to listen to that small, still voice because this year I think you can hear it better without all the noise. That is the ultimate Christmas present.