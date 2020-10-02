This is my birthday week, and I do not know how I feel about this one. I know I am a lot less excited than when I was in grade school. There’s no party or great presents.
I am still coming to grips with the fact that this is one of those “big” birthdays. Which one you ask? Well, I got my invitation to join AARP if that tells you anything. The last “big” birthday did not bother me so much but this one is getting to me a little bit. And I do not think it is the age as much as where am I in life that is getting to me.
Do not get me wrong, I am not at all complaining. I realize that I am leading such a blessed life. I have a wonderful wife, two grown kids who are well on their way to success. I am working in an occupation I am passionate about and each day (OK, nearly each day) I wake up excited about what the day will bring.
It’s not a bummer because of health either. Sure, there are the aches and pains I am told I would have at this point. I went in and had my high mileage check-up, and the issues I have are all correctable. I did not say easy to correct, but they can be fixed if I put a little more effort into it.
No, my apprehension about turning the page to the next decade is not about anything I can really put my thumb on. I guess it is maybe reconciling where the 20-year-old me thought I would be when I turned 50.
When I was a senior in high school we had to write down where we thought we would be in the future. The younger version of myself was pretty darned ambitious, and maybe that is what I am having trouble dealing with as I turn the page to a new year.
The younger version of me had a much larger ranch with many more cattle. I am not sure why that did not happen. I am sure that I could look along the past 30 years and find missed opportunities and places I could have done things better. I am sure if I had been more aggressive at times and less aggressive at others I might be farther ahead and closer to what the younger version of me had envisioned. All I can say is 20-year-old me had a lot of faith in my ability.
It might be that I look at others who are similar in age and see that they have accomplished great things. One of the people rumored to be a leading candidate for the Supreme Court is two years younger, and many of our up and coming leaders are younger than that. Before, it always seemed like those in positions of leadership were much older than I am. Maybe it is coming to grips with the idea that I am the same age as many of those I watch on TV.
Whatever it is, I seem to have these nagging questions. Could I have accomplished more? Did I reach my full potential? What more could I have done?
I am not at all saying I am done or that I will not accomplish more, but I do have this feeling that maybe I could have done more. That nagging, gnawing that I could have worked harder and longer and had more.
That is when I start to think about what I have. If I had worked harder and longer and been more aggressive, would I have met my wife? If I had worked those long hours, would I have spent time with my kids, and would they have been as accomplished as they are? In my mind the answer is no, and my life is much fuller and rewarding because of that.
I feel like I have experienced so much more because I am not chasing the material stuff that the 20-year-old version of me thought was important. Maybe it is maturity, but I find that people and relationships are so much more important than stuff.
Even with that wondering or aching feeling that I am not as accomplished as I had planned to be at 50, I am content with the life I have lived up to this point. I have a great family who love and support me, friends all around and enough that I live a good life.
I guess I am learning that life is not about what you have when it is all over but more about how you live it while you are here. It’s been a pretty good 50 years, and I hope I have a lot more because there is still a lot that I have not gotten done. Maybe I will set some goals for the 80-year-old version of me to ponder in 30 years.