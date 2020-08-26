Some problems are universal. This past week I met a fellow sufferer.
In the course of a conversation with a fellow T-shirt aficionado, I made the discovery that women do not understand the importance of a well broken in T-shirt. He explained to me that his daughter was trying to get him to wear some new shirts around the farm and that he was having trouble parting with his old favorites. I have that same problem and I bet many of you do, too.
When I left my career as an Extension agent to start farming, I moved from wearing decent dress clothes every day to wearing T-shirts and jeans. At first this was not a problem because over the period of 19 years of 4-H work I had amassed a very impressive collection of T-shirts. Every 4-H event I was a part of came with a complimentary T-shirt, and for years they piled up. I needed to wear only so many. That all changed when I decided to farm full time.
I have been out of Extension for about eight and a half years now and the once insurmountable mountain of T-shirts is down to just a handful. The supply has been augmented with shirts from the kids’ activities in junior and senior high school. We have been out of school for three years now, so that supply is also getting thinner.
A couple of years ago Jennifer started making comments about how I needed some new T-shirts, and we needed to cull the herd down a bit. Nothing is more frightening to a man than the idea that some of our old favorite T-shirts need to be sent to the great hamper in the sky.
I am convinced that very few things in life scare guys any more than the idea of going through our clothes and throwing worn out, shabby items away. They may look grubby and dirty, thread-bare and thin to you, but to us they are just right and broken in.
It takes a long time – years – to wear a shirt to the right feel. I am not sure why the women in my life do not understand that. Instead, they are more concerned with superficial things like if it is suitable to be seen in public. Let us face it, I do not get seen in public very much so that is not a valid concern.
Jennifer is forever wanting to discard T-shirts just because they have a few holes in them. Those holes are signs of character, scars with good stories. I owe those shirts because of the sacrifices they made for me. To throw them out would be rude. Not to mention the fact that they are worn out just right considering the weight of the fabric. The thinner it is, the more air moves through, and that is a good thing. For the record, holes do not hurt air movement either. Things like necks and arms get stretched out to fit just right, too. These modifications do not happen overnight.
I also marvel when Jennifer wants to throw my shirts away as we are folding them out of the dryer. Why would you throw away a perfectly good, well-worn shirt when it is clean? We just spent good money to wash and dry it. Tide is not cheap. I always promise to throw them away when they are dirty but then somehow they get washed again and you cannot throw away a clean shirt. It is a vicious cycle.
Jeans are even more of a struggle. It takes a long time to wear jeans into the right level of comfort. Then they start to get thin and holes start to appear. I want to know why it is fashionable for the kids to have ripped jeans with holes in them, but I am told it is embarrassing and shabby for me to have holes and rips in mine. I guess it might have something to do with where the rips and holes are in mine. Again, I fall back to the defense that not many people see me during the day.
There are a couple of exceptions to the rule about throwing away clothes, and that is socks and underwear. Socks are the one article of clothes that I will throw away clean. I cannot stand to have a hole in my sock, especially at the toe. It ruins my day. Underwear is a little more difficult. They fall under the rule of not wanting to be wasteful by throwing away clean clothes. They definitely get into that vicious cycle.
This is one of those differences between men and women, and it must be nature’s way of keeping order. I guess it is good that many times my old, faithful T-shirts just disappear and new ones take their place. It does make me worry just a little bit, if Jennifer is like that with a T-shirt, what will happen to me when I start to show a little age and not look so good?