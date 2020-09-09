I was late to my meeting Saturday night. I kind of knew ahead of time I might be late, but it did not happen the way I had planned it. In fact, I did not start out late. It happened slowly.
Maybe we should back up just a bit and give you the whole story. There was not a real reason for me being late, other than a string of very unfortunate, all be it, insignificant incidents along the way.
Originally, I thought I would be late to the meeting because I was trying to drill some rye. There was a very slight chance of rain Friday night with an almost sure chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. If everything went well I could drill the rye, quit to go to the meeting and finish up on Sunday, but it was going to take every possible moment and that meant I might be just a little bit late to my meeting Saturday night.
That plan changed early Saturday morning. About 5 a.m., that slight chance of rain began to thunder. At about 7, as we watched the rain pour down, Jennifer commented that she thought my planting was probably done for the day. She was right. That meant I could take care of a few chores and leave in plenty of time to make it to the meeting on time. Well, that is what it would have meant to a normal person. I am particularly skilled in the art of being late.
Jennifer and I enjoyed a nice, slow morning running some errands in town because the rain lingered for most of the morning. After lunch we came home and all I had to do was change a tire on the pickup and haul a couple of bales of hay to the neighbor’s horses. I had five hours, enough time to get everything done without a rush. The only problem was that everything needed to happen in a certain order.
First, I needed to air up the pickup tire because I had parked it in front of the shop door. Then I would move the skid loader out of the shop so I could put the pickup in and use the concrete floor instead of wallowing in the mud. I also needed to take the front bale forks off the skid loader and put them on the tractor so I could haul the bale out. That all seemed simple.
The tire aired up and I hopped into the skid loader to complete the second phase of the task. I turned the key and nothing happened. Our skid loader has a sensitive key and it is easy to turn it one click too far. That will drain the battery in no time at all. This did not make me happy.
While getting to it’s battery is not as difficult as it is with most skid loaders, it is still not easy. My battery charger does not work well, either. Did I say I was not too happy?
On to plan B. That was to drag the bale forks out of the shop to a place where I could get to them with the tractor. The only problem with that plan was that the four-wheeler needed to be moved and it had not been started in a couple of months. That battery probably was dead, I imagined.
Well, the battery was not dead and to my surprise it started. With a great amount of effort, we managed to drag the bale fork out the side door. I brought the tractor around, hooked the fork on the loader and set off to deliver hay. I guess I should say that was after I took the sickle mower to the other farm and put fuel in the tractor. See what I am saying about how nothing is simple?
I delivered the bale without incident and came home to change the tire. By that time, the mud had dried somewhat, so that part was not too bad. I got the truck jacked up and seven of the eight lug nuts off. The eighth was not easy. At this time I was within 15 minutes of needing to leave, and there was no wondering whether I should take a shower.
That eighth lug nut would not budge for the impact wrench. It took a team effort involving a cheater, Jennifer and a whole lot of bad words. Finally, it broke free and we got the tire changed – five minutes after I planned to leave.
Thanks to a quick shower and faster driving, I arrived at the meeting nearly on time – maybe a few minutes late. All the while, I was wondering how such a lazy, relaxing day could have turned so hurried and rushed.
Like I said, I am pretty good at being late and I can turn even the most forgiving of schedules into a rush job. I guess we all must be good at something, and my talent seems to be turning the mundane into something exciting.