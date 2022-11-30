Enjoy the build-up to Christmas

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are starting Christmas season now. Thanksgiving is over, and we can fully and squarely focus on Christmas.

This time of the year is both the most exciting and frustrating for me. Maybe most of you are like me and maybe it is just me, but each year I find myself anticipating Christmas with the excitement I had when I was a kid and each year at the end, I feel the disappointment of the season being over and going by too quickly.

Even as a child I was excited about Christmas. Oh, I suppose I was no different than any other kid. I spent hours trying to decide what to ask Santa for, knowing that Santa’s Christmas budget was oddly tied to the commodities market and the amount of rainfall Northeast Kansas received. Looking back, I suppose I should have seen the writing on the wall that Santa’s day job was that of a farmer nearby.

I loved the build up to Christmas and all that went with it. I loved the food, the Christmas tree (a real one with the wonderful cedar smell), specials on TV (the days before Apple held Snoopy and the gang hostage), and of course the music.

Christmas also meant family gatherings with both sides of the family. As a kid, Christmas meant spending the day with my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, each side of the family had their own traditions and things that made the day special. It also meant we would celebrate Christmas on two different days and that helped make the season last just a little longer.

Christmas Eve was when my parents, sister and I celebrated and opened presents, and Christmas Day was spent with our extended family. I can still smell the lunch in the oven, feel the warmth of Grandma and Grandpa’s house and hear the commotion of everyone as we came together. At the time I did not know how special that was or appreciate it nearly enough.

My anticipation, even as a child, was much more than the commercial, secular holiday also. I was very blessed to grow up in a household with parents who never lost their focus on the real reason we celebrated Christmas. Add to that a wonderful church family who helped make the season spectacular.

We had a soup supper and caroling early in December and a Christmas play the week before. All of this helped me understand that Christmas was much more than Santa and presents. My mother was an artist and one of my most treasured possessions is the Nativity set she made for me. It is an exact replica of the original set she made and is the center point of our Christmas, just like it was as I grew up.

The pinnacle of every Christmas to me was and is the Christmas Eve service. I love singing Christmas carols; I just wish I were a lot better at it. The goal is to make a joyous noise and my singing just barely qualifies.

I love the telling of the Christmas story and the hope and excitement it brings. Most of all, and my favorite part of every Christmas season is the dimming of the lights, lighting of candles and singing Silent Night. To me that is the crescendo of the season and the cherry on the top. It always gives me goose bumps.

Every year I tell myself I am going to clear my calendar and focus on Christmas and enjoy every drop of the season. I am going to take in the lights, listen to the music, be with friends and family, enjoy the decorations. Most importantly each year I get the advent devotions and I promise to spend time with them.

Then each year the world takes over my calendar and I rush from here to there and it is Dec. 10, then the 19th and suddenly it is the 24th. Then I wake up the morning of the 26th and it is all over. The radio stations are back to playing regular music and somehow I feel like I missed the season – or at least did not celebrate it to the extent I had hoped for or planned on. That is when the disappointment and frustration set in.

Now, at the start of the Advent Season I look at my calendar and think of everything that needs to be done and I have done it again. I pray and I hope to find the time to bring back that childlike anticipation of Christ’s birth and Christmas. Just for a moment I want to feel like I did all those years ago. I want that sense of excitement, joy, and most of all hope.

I also hope and pray that each of you will be able to find that same feeling and happiness over the next four weeks. Take a minute to pause and remember what a childlike Christmas was like, and, when you do, savor the moment.