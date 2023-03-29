Lately I have seen a lot of talk about agriculture and how we contribute to greenhouse gases and climate change. I have to say that what I see gets my ire up and makes me want to fight back.

Last week I saw a cooking segment talk about eating less red meat so you could lessen your carbon footprint. Restaurants advertise that they are aware of the issue and offer meals that are climate friendly. I have seen it myself on menus. It seems as though the whole world has targeted animal agriculture as a source of greenhouse gas.

My initial reaction is that when we worry about cars, planes and other sources I will worry about my cows. When the activists stop flying around the globe on private planes, we can talk. I make no secret that I have my doubts about our ability to change the climate, but my own personal feelings aside, we farmers and ranchers need to be at the table when climate change is discussed. I go back to the old adage, if you aren’t at the table, you will be on the table. Nothing could be truer than when it comes to discussions on climate change.

Instead of being defensive, we should take a more proactive approach. I would dare say that most if not all of the farmers and ranchers I know are environmentally minded. As I see it, more and more producers go out with a mindset of protecting our natural resources as a top priority. Even if it is not stated as a top priority, most of the rest of the farmers and ranchers do the right thing because that is what we do. We realize that our livelihoods come from that fragile layer of topsoil, and we will do everything we can to preserve and protect it. We also understand the importance of clean water and fresh air. I tell everyone I can that farmer and ranchers are the original environmentalists.

I know I do things differently now because I know more. We have learned how what we do impacts the environment around us. The way I farm has changed dramatically in just the last few years as I understand more and more about soil health. We owe most of this to the advances that modern agriculture has made. Things we do now were not possible 10 or 20 years ago. I would argue that modern agriculture is among the most if not the most forward-thinking industries around. Not all of the advancement is tied to technology, in fact, a great deal is because we understand the science of the world around us better.

With practices that made sense to us even just a few years ago, we realize that there is a better way to do things. No till has become the norm instead of a cutting-edge practice. That alone has saved a great deal of fuel while improving our soil. Cover crops are another area where we have come a long way in just a few short years. I have to say that I was skeptical of cover crops not very many years ago and now they are a common practice on my farm. It one that has more value to me because I have livestock and that livestock provides added benefits to my soil.

We are all doing things that protect and improve the soil, water and air around us. We do this because we understand the importance of the environment around us in ways that activists don’t. Our problem is that we are not particularly good about telling our consumers what we are doing and why. We assume they know we are guardians of the earth around us and that may not always be true. Farmers and ranchers have always had the mindset that “I do the right thing, keep my nose to the grindstone and that will be enough.” Sadly, that is not the case anymore, and we can either adapt to our world or lose the fight.

Cattle and other livestock contribute a ridiculously small amount of greenhouse gas. They are also key components in other natural processes that actually use carbon and help capture some of the gases. That is the story we need to tell.

The very business of feeding the world is also helping to combat greenhouse gases not adding to them. We have let the activists lead the narrative and bend it to their purpose. And it’s not one that paints the real picture. Not only do we not contribute very much to those emissions, but increasingly, our farming and ranching practices actually help lessen the load.

We need to let the whole world know that farmers and ranchers are and will continue to be the leading environmentalists in the world. Meanwhile, we will continue to learn and change to take even better care of the fragile natural resources we all rely on for our air, water and food. I don’t know about you, but I am proud of how I run my business.