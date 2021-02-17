Finding the frosty, silver lining in bitter cold temps

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s cold. No, it’s really cold. I know it is winter, but this just seems a bit excessive.

We are facing something like two weeks without going about 20 degrees. I know my northern friends are shrugging and asking what the big deal is, while my southern friends just shuddered and went back inside for six more weeks.

It is all relative, but I can speak only for myself and say that I am really, really cold. Call me soft but I do not like it. (I also realize that the weather really does not care if I like it.)

Right now, I am in the middle of a two-week period of artic air and the end seems a long way away. We prepared the best we could before it hit, but there is only so much you can do when the bad weather hangs on this long.

All I know is when you are in a bad situation, the best thing you can do is to put one foot ahead of the other and keep plodding ahead until it is behind you. In the meantime, I also like to find the good in all situations, even this one. So, here it goes.

Before the big freeze came in, I was having trouble navigating the various lots, fields and pastures where I feed. The ground was slimy and slippery in places, and mud was really deep in some of the lots. Now I can go anywhere I want to without any fear of getting stuck.

Another benefit of mud before the freeze is all the ruts I created make it feel like I have auto steer. Note to self: I need to be more intentional about where and how I make those ruts so I can facilitate hands-free driving.

All the frozen cow pies, ruts and other bumps have also helped in cleaning my dash off and keeping it clean. Of course, all of that is now on the floor of the cab – but you know what they say about “out of sight, out of mind.”