Firefighters are the heroes of the Flint Hills

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time.

Prescribed burning is a spring ritual in the Flint Hills. Nothing signals the end of the long, cold winter like seeing the hillsides ablaze and the smell of smoke in the air.

I enjoy a good burn and look forward to this time of the year. That enjoyment, though, comes after all the backfires have been lit and the fire is well under control. Until then I am a nervous wreck. This year was a good reminder of why.

Up until last week I had lost only one fire in my entire burning career. It’s a fact I was proud of – maybe too proud of. The Good Lord has a way of humbling us when we get too full of ourselves. I was certainly too confident in my ability. As a former county extension agent, I hosted annual burning workshops. Furthermore, I have a master’s degree in range management, and I think I know what I am doing – or at least I did.

I was burning a pasture with a couple of neighbors who bordered me on two sides. The county roads bordered me on the other two. With the neighbors burning it made my life a lot easier. I decided I would backfire along the east side just to be cautious.

We had a south, southwest wind at about 5-10 mph – just perfect to push the fire but not too much. I really did not think I needed to backfire, but I believe in going the extra mile to be safe. After all, I thought the cows had grazed the grass down along the fence creating a natural firebreak. The only thing that worried me were the big cedar trees along the road on both sides and my landlord’s house across the road to the north and east.