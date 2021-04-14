Firefighters are the heroes of the Flint Hills

Prescribed burning is a spring ritual in the Flint Hills. Nothing signals the end of the long, cold winter like seeing the hillsides ablaze and the smell of smoke in the air.
I enjoy a good burn and look forward to this time of the year. That enjoyment, though, comes after all the backfires have been lit and the fire is well under control. Until then I am a nervous wreck. This year was a good reminder of why.
Up until last week I had lost only one fire in my entire burning career. It’s a fact I was proud of – maybe too proud of. The Good Lord has a way of humbling us when we get too full of ourselves. I was certainly too confident in my ability. As a former county extension agent, I hosted annual burning workshops. Furthermore, I have a master’s degree in range management, and I think I know what I am doing – or at least I did.
I was burning a pasture with a couple of neighbors who bordered me on two sides. The county roads bordered me on the other two. With the neighbors burning it made my life a lot easier. I decided I would backfire along the east side just to be cautious.
We had a south, southwest wind at about 5-10 mph – just perfect to push the fire but not too much. I really did not think I needed to backfire, but I believe in going the extra mile to be safe. After all, I thought the cows had grazed the grass down along the fence creating a natural firebreak. The only thing that worried me were the big cedar trees along the road on both sides and my landlord’s house across the road to the north and east.
At first the burn went as planned. There was a strip of green along the fence, and Tatum easily put the back burn out as I set it. This was going to be a cake walk.
Then we popped up over the first little rise and the green grass along the fence went away and tall grass went up to the cedar trees. That was the moment the little voice in my head told me I was in trouble. I told Tatum we would continue, but slowly and carefully.
I saw the dead cedar just as I started into the heavier grass. It went up like a torch. At that point I told Tatum to go to the road and make sure it did not jump.
As soon as she got on the road, she spotted fire on the east side and quickly started to put it out. In the meantime, the big, live cedars on the north side of the dead one went up in big balls of flame.
Tatum called to tell me she had her fire under control, and at that very minute one of the big cedars across the road erupted in flame. I knew we were in trouble. That’s when I made my first good decision of the day and decided to not be a hero. I called 911.
I then called the neighbor I was burning with and told him I needed help. He and I set to work furiously putting out the advancing fire to protect my landlord’s house and barns while we waited on the cavalry to come. It is amazing what a four-wheeler, a UTV and fear can do. We managed to hold our own against the fire headed toward the house.
I must say that I do not think I have ever been as relieved as I was when I saw the firetrucks show up. Finally, the fire was not only contained but out. I know it was at least the second and maybe the third call they had been out on that day. They had to be tired.
Our fire department is made up of volunteers who sacrifice their weekends and any other days and times of the week to keep us safe. I have been on that end and I know what kind of a grind and time commitment it is this time of the year.
I have always appreciated their efforts, but I am not sure I appreciated them as much as I did that day. They graciously helped me with the rest of the back burn and then were promptly called to another fire as soon as mine was safely contained. Tatum and I spent the rest of the day watching hot spots and even going back the next morning and checking again and again.
In the end, everything turned out as well as it could have. Nothing was lost.
I was humbled and reminded of what could go wrong. I owe a great deal of gratitude to the crews of firemen who came to my rescue. They are the true heroes of the Flint Hills in the spring, and that is a fact I will never forget.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.