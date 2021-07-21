Flat-out frustrated with vehicle problems

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Batteries and tires are the bane of my existence. It seems like I always have something that needs tires or has a dead battery.

In the case of the battery, I do not know how many times I have had a dead battery and I would swear that I had just replaced that one only to look on the battery and see that it is 10 years old.

I doubt that there are very many months that go by when I do not buy either a battery or tires, and often it is both. At least it seems that way.

It also seems like if one vehicle on our farm needs a set of tires, they all need a set of tires. Instead of spreading out the joy over several months, they all come at once. Last month we put tires on our car only to have a rash of flats on our UTV. I knew I needed to replace the tires soon, but I guess that three flats in two days is a strong indicator that either your tires are worn out or you have made someone mad. Judging by the various ways that the tires went flat, I think we can rule out sabotage.

The car tires came on the heels of replacing the tires on the feed truck. Did I mention that I also replaced the battery on the feed truck after it left me stranded in the parking lot of the grocery store? I would have guessed the battery to be less than two years old, when it was, in fact, six years old. I guess time flies when you are having fun.

We have not even tried to start the combine. I know I put batteries in it in 2019, or was that 2018 or maybe 2017? At least I know the tires are all holding air – for now.

Enough of the combine, let’s get back to my current battery/tire crisis. It started with a blown tire on the feed truck. Admittedly, those tires did look bad. My whole goal with them was to try to get through the summer and put the new set on right before we start feeding in the fall. Jennifer pointed out that I have had that plan for each of the prior two sets of tires and it did not work then either. Maybe it is time for a new plan.