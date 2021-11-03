Flowing (relatively) smoothly

It is already November? It seems like just yesterday it was early August. I had just finished hay. The crops were green. Pastures were good, and I had a lot of time before harvest and the end of pasture season to get things done. Now poof, it’s November.
One of those projects was to put in a couple new frost-free waterers. No hurry, I had plenty of time.
If I learned nothing else from the artic weather we had last winter, I learned the importance of frost-free waterers and not relying on hydrants and hoses. I made plans to have my backhoe guy come out yesterday and I have to say it was one of those days that worked out well in the end.
It started the day before when I went to pick up the waterers. What had been a decent supply of waterers was down to the last two when I showed up that morning. That was good because I needed only two.
I guess everyone else was like me and harvest was winding down, cows were coming home, and it was time to get things ready. Why wasn’t this done earlier? Like I wrote earlier, it seemed like I had all fall.
It was going to be a simple procedure: find the waterline, dig up the waterline, hook up to it, trench new pipe in, dig a hole for the new waterers, hook them up and cover everything back up. (OK, now that I write it all out maybe it was not as simple as I thought but it sure seemed simple at the time.)
In any case, we started digging down to the old waterline. Simple, except the old waterline was not where I thought it was.
This is one of those cases were a little more “institutional knowledge” would be good, but we are lacking in that. We had never messed with this waterline in the time I could remember. We managed to trace the line back from the hydrant and when we dug it up, we found an impending bad day.
The line had a T-connector where it split, and the connection had started to come apart and seep. I should have gone out and bought a lottery ticket because that is one of those things that breaks on the worst day of the year.
As lucky for me as that was, it did slow the process down dramatically. We had not expected to patch a waterline and we had not expected the waterline to have pipe the diameter it was. That meant we had to find supplies and a trip into town.
It took a couple of calls to find the right repair connector, another casualty of the bewildering supply chain breakdown that I want someone to explain to me. That is a different topic for a different day. Suffice to say, we were lucky again to find what we needed.
Finally, back to the project, we got the line patched and started on the installation. The trenches dug relatively easy. There was minimal rock, and in my part of the world that alone is minor miracle. The only rock ledge we encountered was 5 feet deep, and that was the minimum depth we needed to go. That also solved the “what do we do with the extra dirt” problem.
The waterers I bought touted themselves as simple to install, and they really were. I understood how they worked and that again was somewhat of a miraculous happening. However, we had to wait for the glue to have time to dry on the waterline patches, so I left the water turned off and started to feed cows.
Jennifer and I filled all of the feeders we could in anticipation of the “bomb cyclone’s” arrival the next day. (Is it just me or are our weather people getting more and more dramatic all the time? Rain storms are now “bomb cyclones.”)
I was already dragging from a day of waterer installation. We started at 9 a.m. and finished after 5 p.m. It was dark by the time we finished feeding and it was the appointed time, after the proper amount of glue drying, to turn the water back on.
Turning the water on in the dark is not an easy thing to do, but after some discussion with the valve, it was running. The good news was that there were no readily apparent leaks around the new waterers.
Finally, by 8 p.m. I was back in the house, waterers installed, leaks averted and the cows fed.
Now, this morning I am sitting here with a cup of coffee listening to the rain and feeling like I won the lottery. Sometimes things just work out and when they do, one must appreciate them.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.