Flowing (relatively) smoothly

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

It is already November? It seems like just yesterday it was early August. I had just finished hay. The crops were green. Pastures were good, and I had a lot of time before harvest and the end of pasture season to get things done. Now poof, it’s November.

One of those projects was to put in a couple new frost-free waterers. No hurry, I had plenty of time.

If I learned nothing else from the artic weather we had last winter, I learned the importance of frost-free waterers and not relying on hydrants and hoses. I made plans to have my backhoe guy come out yesterday and I have to say it was one of those days that worked out well in the end.

It started the day before when I went to pick up the waterers. What had been a decent supply of waterers was down to the last two when I showed up that morning. That was good because I needed only two.

I guess everyone else was like me and harvest was winding down, cows were coming home, and it was time to get things ready. Why wasn’t this done earlier? Like I wrote earlier, it seemed like I had all fall.

It was going to be a simple procedure: find the waterline, dig up the waterline, hook up to it, trench new pipe in, dig a hole for the new waterers, hook them up and cover everything back up. (OK, now that I write it all out maybe it was not as simple as I thought but it sure seemed simple at the time.)

In any case, we started digging down to the old waterline. Simple, except the old waterline was not where I thought it was.

This is one of those cases were a little more “institutional knowledge” would be good, but we are lacking in that. We had never messed with this waterline in the time I could remember. We managed to trace the line back from the hydrant and when we dug it up, we found an impending bad day.